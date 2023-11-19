Motor 100: RB Devin Singletary goes over 100 on ground for 2nd straight week

For the second straight week, Devin "Motor" Singletary gained over 100 yards on the ground.
The veteran running back and reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week carried 22 times for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Texans victory. Houston bested Arizona, 21-16, to win its third straight game and improve to 6-4 in 2023. As he did last week, Singletary quickly gave credit to the offensive line instead of himself for the big numbers on the ground.
"It was the big guys getting a lot of movement," Singletary said. "We were just rolling. We had a lot of momentum and we were rolling. I didn't have to do much. I just really had to run.
Singletary had a big first half, picking up 84 yards on 16 carries before the intermission. His touchdown was an 11-yard scamper that put the Texans in front, 14-10 with 11:20 remaining before the break. It was a lead they wouldn't surrender, and Singletary described what he saw.
"I think it was (right tackle) George (Fant)," Singletary said. "He got off to the backer that put me on a safety right now. I don't know if that was a tight end or a receiver, but somebody else came and cracked the safety. All I had to do was make a move and get to the end zone."
It was Singletary's second rushing touchdown in as many weeks. His longest run of the day was a 21-yarder in the third quarter, and Singletary also rumbled for a 19-yard pickup in the first quarter that moved the Texans offense to the Arizona 23-yard line.
"The big guys up front were creating holes," Singletary said. "The guys on the outside getting clean blocks and just me being me, finding ways to make a play."
Fant, though, said he and the offensive line are aiming higher.
"We're taking the challenge right now to be the best offensive line in NFL," Fant said. "We know where we stand and we know where we want to go. There's some things we need to fix. It's a 100-plus rushing yard game again, but it's still not to our standard."
Singletary now has 471 rushing yards on the season, and 262 of those have come during the last seven days.
He and the Texans host the Jaguars at NRG Stadium next Sunday at noon CT.