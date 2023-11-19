Motor 100: RB Devin Singletary goes over 100 on ground for 2nd straight week

For the second straight week, Devin "Motor" Singletary gained over 100 yards on the ground.

The veteran running back and reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week carried 22 times for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Texans victory. Houston bested Arizona, 21-16, to win its third straight game and improve to 6-4 in 2023. As he did last week, Singletary quickly gave credit to the offensive line instead of himself for the big numbers on the ground.

"It was the big guys getting a lot of movement," Singletary said. "We were just rolling. We had a lot of momentum and we were rolling. I didn't have to do much. I just really had to run.

Singletary had a big first half, picking up 84 yards on 16 carries before the intermission. His touchdown was an 11-yard scamper that put the Texans in front, 14-10 with 11:20 remaining before the break. It was a lead they wouldn't surrender, and Singletary described what he saw.