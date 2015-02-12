Myers already "working out" to prep for 2015

Feb 11, 2015
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The first regular season game of 2015 is nearly eight months away, but Chris Myers is already preparing.

"The older you get, the earlier you have to start your grind," the Texans' 33-year old center said. "I've been working out. I've been kind of hanging with the family. For the most part, I'm just here working out and doing stuff with the kids."

Myers took part in a Texans Care event on Sunday in Seabrook, and he also took a timeout to talk football. In addition to his physical conditioning, he's also had a chance to interact with his new position coach Mike Devlin.

"I met Coach Devlin," Myers said. "Great guy. In speaking with a couple of the other guys that he coached up in New York before he got here. We're real excited to be able to have him. He's a grinder of a coach and we're looking forward to it."

The jump from 2-14 two seasons ago, to 9-7 and on the fringe of making the playoffs last season, has Myers and the Texans eyeballing more improvement in 2015.

"It's just being able to stay on a steady uprise," Myers said. "To be able to improve each year. I think we made drastic improvements from 2013 to 2014. That's the plan: to be able to do it again."

The Texans won't begin their official offseason workout program until April 20.

