Myers already "working out" to prep for 2015

Myers took part in a Texans Care event on Sunday in Seabrook, and he also took a timeout to talk football. In addition to his physical conditioning, he's also had a chance to interact with his new position coach Mike Devlin.

"I met Coach Devlin," Myers said. "Great guy. In speaking with a couple of the other guys that he coached up in New York before he got here. We're real excited to be able to have him. He's a grinder of a coach and we're looking forward to it."

The jump from 2-14 two seasons ago, to 9-7 and on the fringe of making the playoffs last season, has Myers and the Texans eyeballing more improvement in 2015.

"It's just being able to stay on a steady uprise," Myers said. "To be able to improve each year. I think we made drastic improvements from 2013 to 2014. That's the plan: to be able to do it again."