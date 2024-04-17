 Skip to main content
New uniform lockers, J.J. Watt softball rosters | Daily Brew

Apr 17, 2024 at 08:39 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

wattbigglove

Good Wednesday morning.

We're now six days away from seeing the new Texans uniforms, and nine days away from the Texans being on the clock at 42nd overall in the NFL Draft.

The players are a few days into the offseason conditioning program now, and they've been getting quality work in together at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Of the many tidbits of information that came from Monday's press conference featuring Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr., was Stroud's comments on wide receiver John Metchie, III. The latter worked out with Stroud and fellow receivers Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell last week in Los Angeles, and Stroud liked what he saw from Metchie.

Longtime NFL columnist John McClain believes there is more help on the way for the Texans defense.

One guy who helped the defense more than anyone else in franchise history was J.J. Watt. He's getting the band back together, sorta, for the J.J. Watt Charity Softball Classic.

The new uniforms are coming, and the Texans will have a brand new "uniform locker". But what the heck does that mean?

