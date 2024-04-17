New uniform lockers, J.J. Watt softball rosters | Daily Brew

Good Wednesday morning.

We're now six days away from seeing the new Texans uniforms, and nine days away from the Texans being on the clock at 42nd overall in the NFL Draft.

The players are a few days into the offseason conditioning program now, and they've been getting quality work in together at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Of the many tidbits of information that came from Monday's press conference featuring Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr., was Stroud's comments on wide receiver John Metchie, III. The latter worked out with Stroud and fellow receivers Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell last week in Los Angeles, and Stroud liked what he saw from Metchie.

Longtime NFL columnist John McClain believes there is more help on the way for the Texans defense.