Next steps for 2023 Hall of Fame finalist Andre Johnson

Jan 04, 2023 at 07:39 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

A finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, Andre Johnson is again one step closer to being enshrined in Canton.

This is the second time that Johnson, the Houston Texans' two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, has made the Hall of Fame's list of finalists. Johnson was also a finalist for the Class of 2022, his first year of eligibility.

On Wednesday, the selection committee announced the 15 finalists for its Hall of Fame Class of 2023. So, what's next?

The Hall of Fame selection committee will reveal the Class of 2023 during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. The class will be announced live on the "NFL Honors" program on Feb. 9. There is no set number for any class of enshrines, but the Committee's current ground rules do stipulate that between 4-8 new members will be selected each year. Every candidate must receive at least 80 percent approval of the Selection Committee at the annual meeting before he can be elected.

The most prolific receiver in Houston Texans franchise history, Johnson was a first-round draft pick (No. 3 overall) in the 2003 NFL Draft. In his 12 seasons with Houston (2003-14), Johnson became the Texans all-time leading receiver with 1,012 receptions for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns. Johnson reached many career milestones as a Texan, including becoming the second-fastest player to reach both 13,000 yards and 1,000 receptions, doing so in 160 and 168 games, respectively.

📸 | Andre Johnson in action

Check out some of the best photos from Hall of Fame Finalist Andre Johnson's career as a Houston Texan.

Johnson celebrates TD TEX_0801
1 / 71
johnson_td_chiefs1
2 / 71
Johnson drags defender for TD Bears-Texans_MW_0331
3 / 71
johnson_catch_chiefs
4 / 71
Johnson celebrates TD with Brisiel Bears-Texans_MW_0343
5 / 71
andretd_chiefs
6 / 71
andre2_chiefs092103
7 / 71
andre_celebration
8 / 71
2008_1228_Bears_Home_1030
9 / 71
2008_1228_Bears_Home_1033
10 / 71
2008_1228_Bears_Home_1001
11 / 71
Johnson drags defender for TD TEX_0792
12 / 71
johnson td catch
13 / 71
Johnson TD_H1K9825
14 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9091
15 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9079
16 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9071
17 / 71
Johnson TD_H1K9826
18 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9069
19 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9114
20 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9120
21 / 71
Johnson with fans Bears-Texans_MW_1036
22 / 71
Johnson with fans_H1K0623
23 / 71
Johnson TD_M7V9112
24 / 71
Johnson with fans_H1K0638
25 / 71
JohnsonTD_M7V9059
26 / 71
DRETD2
27 / 71
Johnson catch_H1K3186
28 / 71
dre_final
29 / 71
DRETD
30 / 71
Drecatchintraffic
31 / 71
Johnson and Jones_H1K3227
32 / 71
Johnson stiff arm_H1K3201
33 / 71
Johnson TD catch_M7V0682
34 / 71
Johnson jersey up_H1K3220
35 / 71
Johnson celebrates_H1K3843
36 / 71
Johnson catch4_H1K3193
37 / 71
Johnsonstiffarm2_H1K3204
38 / 71
dre_catch
39 / 71
dre_final (1)
40 / 71
Johnson Texans-Rams_MW_0266
41 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1050
42 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1046
43 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1044
44 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1041
45 / 71
_H1K6990
46 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1054
47 / 71
2009_1213_Seahawks_Home_1051
48 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0028
49 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0031
50 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0023
51 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0036
52 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0035
53 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0034
54 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_0053
55 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4538
56 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4550
57 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4551
58 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4555
59 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4556
60 / 71
2012_1118_Jaguars_Home_4558
61 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6113
62 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6068
63 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6058A
64 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6057
65 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6056
66 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6055
67 / 71
2012_1122_Lions_Away_6134
68 / 71
2013_1103_Colts_Home_1056
69 / 71
2013_1103_Colts_Home_1036
70 / 71
2013_1103_Colts_Home_1107
71 / 71
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Canton Countdown | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer recalls Andre Johnson's game-changing plays and how other former NFL coaches and personnel viewed him.

news

Texans join NFL in donations, support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

The Houston Texans showed their support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, a former teammate to several players.

news

Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars | Harris Hits

John Harris breaks down the Houston Texans' Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Texans and Jaguars split season series, Colts up next | Booth Bites

Marc Vandermeer breaks down the Week 17 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

news

Laremy Tunsil's goal is to be All-Pro | Daily Brew

Laremy Tunsil has three Pro Bowl nods under his belt, but the Houston Texans starting left tackle has his sights set on First-Team All-Pro.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans win at Titans

John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Houston Texans' Week 16 win against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Laremy Tunsil earns 2023 Pro Bowl nod

For the third time in four seasons, Laremy Tunsil will be headed to an NFL Pro Bowl.

news

Rapid Reactions | Texans fall 27-23 to Cowboys in thriller

The Houston Texans forced three turnovers and used two quarterbacks in a close loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Dameon Pierce 1st-quarter TD ties game at 7-all with Dallas Cowboys

RB Dameon Pierce ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.

news

QB switch: Davis Mills to start Sunday at Dallas

Head Coach Lovie Smith announced Wednesday that Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Texans on Sunday at Dallas.

news

Texans Trade Recap | 4-25-22

The Texans have made a trade with the New England Patriots.

Advertising