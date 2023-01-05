Next steps for 2023 Hall of Fame finalist Andre Johnson

A finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, Andre Johnson is again one step closer to being enshrined in Canton.

This is the second time that Johnson, the Houston Texans' two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, has made the Hall of Fame's list of finalists. Johnson was also a finalist for the Class of 2022, his first year of eligibility.

On Wednesday, the selection committee announced the 15 finalists for its Hall of Fame Class of 2023. So, what's next?

The Hall of Fame selection committee will reveal the Class of 2023 during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. The class will be announced live on the "NFL Honors" program on Feb. 9. There is no set number for any class of enshrines, but the Committee's current ground rules do stipulate that between 4-8 new members will be selected each year. Every candidate must receive at least 80 percent approval of the Selection Committee at the annual meeting before he can be elected.