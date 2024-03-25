 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
NFL Annual League Meeting gets started, 'Thrill Ride'...thrills | Daily Brew

Mar 25, 2024 at 10:20 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

wajcolts

Good morning! Hopefully you're getting a 4-day week started, and you've got some time off on Friday.

The NFL Annual League Meeting is underway in Orlando, Florida. It's more commonly referred to as the Owner's Meetings. All the head coaches, general managers and of course, team owners are there for the next few days. Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer is also checking it out, and will have some radio interviews throughout the week. So make sure you don't miss any 'Texans All Access' episodes--6 to 7 p.m. CT on SportsRadio 610, live on the website and Texans App--this week.

ALSO, if you've not watched 'Thrill Ride', what's wrong with you? It's the second part of the 2023 Texans Season in Review, and it's tremendous. It picks up with the thrilling win over the Buccaneers here at NRG Stadium, and goes all through the end of the playoffs. Please watch it below.

Also, if you missed the first episode, no sweat. Click below to watch.

Defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. is understandably excited about the addition of defensive end Danielle Hunter to the squad. Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle has this piece on Anderson's thoughts.

Anderson, Hunter and the rest of the Texans defense will have a new linebacker in the mix with them in Azeez Al-Shaair. Here are 12 things to know about him.

Finally, the Houston Texans Cheerleaders are picking a new squad for next season. You can vote for them here.

