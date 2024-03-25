NFL Annual League Meeting gets started, 'Thrill Ride'...thrills | Daily Brew

The NFL Annual League Meeting is underway in Orlando, Florida. It's more commonly referred to as the Owner's Meetings. All the head coaches, general managers and of course, team owners are there for the next few days. Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer is also checking it out, and will have some radio interviews throughout the week. So make sure you don't miss any 'Texans All Access' episodes--6 to 7 p.m. CT on SportsRadio 610, live on the website and Texans App--this week.