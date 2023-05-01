NFL players--past, present and future--sound off on 2023 Texans NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2023 at 11:41 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The players loved what the Texans did during the 2023 NFL Draft.

From current Texans, to Texans of the past, to All-Pros elsewhere and to future NFLers, there were a lot of positive thoughts about Houston's moves over the last few days.

Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard, a first-round pick of the team in 2019, was a big fan of the Texans Draft, and took to Twitter to share his excitement.

Speaking of first-round o-linemen picked by the Texans...2022 first-rounder Kenyon Green liked the selection of defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr.

Defensive back Tavierre Thomas was pumped like the rest of us on Draft Night as well.

Number 99 chimed in and like what he saw.

Case Keenum threw for just a shade under 20,000 yards in his time as a Houston Cougar, and also tossed 155 touchdown passes. He's back with the Texans and excited to have a fellow Coog in the fold with him at NRG Stadium.

Howard was a pretty darned good quarterback in high school, who initially was moved to tight end in college, before settling in on the offensive line at Alabama State. He shared his excitement at adding receiver Tank Dell from the University of Houston.

Dallas Cowboys great Dez Bryant knows a thing or two about catching passes. Like many, he's also a fan of Dell.

Marvin Harrison, Jr. caught passes--77 for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns--from C.J. Stroud the last couple seasons at Ohio State. Harrison's father is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a sterling career catching passes for the Colts. He'll join his father in the NFL in the very near future. Also, Harrison's a fan of Tank Dell.

