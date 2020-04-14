Offensive players the Texans could pick up at #40 | Harris 100

As of the middle of the month, the Texans will make the 40th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the first one of their seven over the entire weekend. Now, the key words are "as of now" because I wouldn't expect Bill O'Brien and the Texans to stand pat for the entire weekend. For now, though, let's assume the Texans stay at No. 40. As such, which offensive players make the most sense for them at that draft spot?

Well, utilizing the Harris 100 as my guide, here are a handful of players I'd love to see join the Texans offense after being selected at No. 40

Quarterback

Nah...NEXT!

Running back

Now, there could be a few backs on the board at No. 40 when the Texans select, but I'd anticipate Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin), D'Andre Swift (Georgia), J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (LSU) being off the board. However, if one of them leaks through to 40, giddy up!! Those four are dynamic all in different ways.

A few running backs that I really like should be in play at No. 40 for the Texans. Florida State star Cam Akers (Harris 100: #57) won't be around when the Texans pick next at No. 90 and I love his combination of power, vision and contact balance. He takes affront to any one in a different colored jersey trying to tackle him.

Wide Receiver

Oh, man this position is LOADED, but how much sense does it make with the addition of Brandin Cooks last week? Probably not much, but if the Texans do look at receiver here, Colorado Weapon X Laviska Shenault is #30, TCU receiver/Weapon X Jalen Reagor is #35 while Clemson receiver Tee Higgins is #43. A few spots down, Arizona State receiver/returner Brandon Aiyuk is #59. It's an eclectic mix, but other than Higgins, each of those players have varying versatility capabilities in the run and return game.

Offensive Tackle

I've seen some mock drafts select a tackle for the Texans in the second and/or third round. I'm not sure that's in the cards given what they've done in the last two years (Laremy Tunsil trade, drafting Tytus Howard). If for some reason they decide to add a tackle, Boise State's Ezra Cleveland (#42) and Houston's Josh Jones (#54) are the best options after a long run of tackles prior to No. 40 in this draft. I'm not holding my breath that this is where they'll look.

Interior offensive lineman

I do think the Texans will look later at this spot, but there isn't anyone that really fits at No. 40, for the most part. Let's move on.