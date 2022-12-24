Ogbo Okoronkwo spearheads Texans pass rush in win at Titans

Dec 24, 2022 at 05:22 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Ogbo Okoronkwo and the Texans pass rush harassed Malik Willis and the Titans throughout Sunday's 19-14 victory at Nissan Stadium.

Okoronkwo registered a pair of sacks, three tackles for loss and five tackles on the afternoon. Willis, meanwhile, was dropped for a sack four times, picked off twice, and mustered just 99 passing yards on the day. In his third career start, Willis' longest completion of the day was for 15 yards, and he finished with a QB rating of 34.5.

"Any time you've got a rookie quarterback, you've got to get after him," Okoronkwo said. "He hasn't seen a lot of ball. We were just trying to make sure he wasn't comfortable back there."

The final two Titans' possessions ended in picks, as rookie linebacker Christian Harris intercepted Willis at midfield with 1:30 remaining, and rookie defensive back Jalen Pitre snared a Hail Mary heave for the end zone as the game clock expired.

A constant pass rush throughout helped enable those takeaways for the Houston defense, and kept the young signal-caller off balance on the afternoon.

"We're finally getting our rhythm," Okoronkwo said. "Everything's just sort of coming together. We're just hoping to keep building on what we're doing."

For Okoronkwo, his sacks were the third and fourth of the season. All four have occurred since Week 13.

"I'm not really thinking about it too much," Okoronkwo said. "I'm just trying to do what's required. I'm having fun. I just want to keep having fun."

The Texans will host the Jaguars at NRG Stadium next Sunday at noon.

Related Content

news

Win in Tennessee | Harris Hits

The Houston Texans had lost nine in a row heading into this one, but left the Tennessee Titans with a five-game losing streak of their own to deal with over the final two weeks of the year.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans win at Titans

John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Houston Texans' Week 16 win against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Rapid Reactions | Texans spoil Christmas for Titans with a 19-14 win

The Houston Texans snapped a nine-game losing streak with a Christmas Even win in Nashville against the Titans in Week 16.

news

Texans tie Titans with odd 1st quarter touchdown

The Houston Texans equalized the game with the Tennessee Titans when Rex Burkhead recovered a Davis Mills fumble for a touchdown.

news

Texans are ready for the cold weather | Daily Brew

With an Arctic blast on the way, Head Coach Lovie Smith explained how the Texans will prepare for the cold weather game this Saturday in Nashville.

news

Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Harris Hits

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares his notes from the Texans Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Chiefs at Texans

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris breaks down the big plays in the Chiefs-Texans Week 15 matchup.

news

Upset bid falls short | Booth Bites

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer shared his thoughts on the Texans overtime defeat to the Chiefs.

news

Royce Freeman "stayed ready," led Texans in rushing in 2022 debut

RB Royce Freeman averaged 4.6 yards per carry in the Texans loss Sunday to the Chiefs. But it was an impressive effort, because he'd spent the first 13 games of 2022 on the practice squad.

news

5 Things to Watch | Texans vs. Chiefs

Here are five things to watch when the Texans host Kansas City on Sunday inside NRG Stadium.

news

What are the Chiefs saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

Read what the Kansas City coaches and players are saying about the Texans ahead of their Week 15 matchup.

Advertising