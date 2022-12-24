Ogbo Okoronkwo spearheads Texans pass rush in win at Titans

Ogbo Okoronkwo and the Texans pass rush harassed Malik Willis and the Titans throughout Sunday's 19-14 victory at Nissan Stadium.

Okoronkwo registered a pair of sacks, three tackles for loss and five tackles on the afternoon. Willis, meanwhile, was dropped for a sack four times, picked off twice, and mustered just 99 passing yards on the day. In his third career start, Willis' longest completion of the day was for 15 yards, and he finished with a QB rating of 34.5.

"Any time you've got a rookie quarterback, you've got to get after him," Okoronkwo said. "He hasn't seen a lot of ball. We were just trying to make sure he wasn't comfortable back there."

The final two Titans' possessions ended in picks, as rookie linebacker Christian Harris intercepted Willis at midfield with 1:30 remaining, and rookie defensive back Jalen Pitre snared a Hail Mary heave for the end zone as the game clock expired.

A constant pass rush throughout helped enable those takeaways for the Houston defense, and kept the young signal-caller off balance on the afternoon.

"We're finally getting our rhythm," Okoronkwo said. "Everything's just sort of coming together. We're just hoping to keep building on what we're doing."

For Okoronkwo, his sacks were the third and fourth of the season. All four have occurred since Week 13.

"I'm not really thinking about it too much," Okoronkwo said. "I'm just trying to do what's required. I'm having fun. I just want to keep having fun."