On to the Saints: Texans set sights on Week 6

Oct 08, 2023 at 09:47 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans dropped a tough one at Atlanta Sunday afternoon, but they're already focused on what they can do to beat New Orleans.

The Saints come to town next Sunday for a Week 6 matchup, and the Texans are smarting from a 21-19 defeat that ended with a 37-yard Younghoe Koo field goal as time expired.

Despite the loss, the Texans know they have a few corrections to make this week in practice. Offensive lineman Tytus Howard, who returned from the injured reserve and played in his first regular season game of 2023 Sunday, explained how there are better days to come.

"This team is in a whole lot better place than it has been the past couple of years because we know we can win games," Howard said. "We should win games. For us not to win that game today, it was tough. But I see a lot of good things for this team and we're building something special right here. So we're going to build off this loss and come back to get a win against New Orleans next week."

The Texans took a 19-18 advantage with 1:49 left in the game, when C.J. Stroud connected with Dalton Schultz for an 18-yard touchdown pass. Schultz, who led the Texans with seven catches for 65 yards and the team's lone touchdown of the day, described what the Texans must do this week.

"Every loss ain't fun," Schultz said. "But what are you going to do? You got two choices. Are you going to mope about it? Are you going to get back on the horse, on the work? I think we got the right guys in the locker room to be able to make the right choice on that."

Stroud completed 20-of-35 passes for 249 yards, with the touchdown toss to Schultz and zero interceptions. He said the Texans will hit the reset button this week.

"We are going to go back to the drawing board and try to get better," Stroud said. "I think this game will teach us that we can't shoot ourselves in the foot and expect to win close games. We had plenty of times to score points and it's on me to execute our offense at a higher level." 

Linebacker Blake Cashman echoed that sentiment, and said he and the Texans defense must do a better job limiting the big plays.

"Explosive plays lead to points," Cashman said. "We have to clean that up. We're going to do that tomorrow when we look at the game film."

Kickoff with the Saints is set for noon next Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Related Content

news

No sacks allowed: Texans offensive line thrives last 2 games

No matter who's blocked, the Houston Texans offense hasn't allowed rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to get sacked the last two games.
news

Texans snap count numbers in win over Steelers | The Day After

Check out the unofficial snap counts for the Houston Texans in their Week 4 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Texans snap count tally at Jacksonville | The Day After

Check out the unofficial snap counts for the Houston Texans 
news

Texans snap counts vs. Indianapolis | The Day After

Check out the unofficial snap counts for the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts Week 2 matchup.
news

Texans vs. Colts | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 at NRG Stadium.
news

Texans add 3 more team captains for 2023

The Houston Texans announced Friday that WR Robert Woods, CB Steven Nelson and DE Will Anderson, Jr. will also be team captains along with QB C.J. Stroud, LT Laremy Tunsil and safeties Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre.
news

The Colts are talking about the Texans | Enemy Intel

Read what the Indianapolis Colts coaches and players are saying about the Houston Texans ahead of the Week 2 matchup.
news

Texans Week 1 snap counts at Baltimore | The Day After

Check out the snap counts for the Houston Texans in their Week 1 loss at Baltimore.
news

What are the Ravens saying about the Texans? | Enemy Intel

The Houston Texans travel to Baltimore for a Week 1 matchup. Read what the Ravens' coaches and players are saying about the Texans before the big game.
news

Texans name four 2023 team captains

The Houston Texans announced their four team captains for the 2023 NFL regular season.
news

Texans Snap Counts vs. Saints | The Day After

See how the snaps were distributed for the Houston Texans in their 17-13 victory at New Orleans in the preseason finale.
Advertising