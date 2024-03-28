 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Opening Day, fan questions & a national expert sounds off on Texans | Daily Brew

Mar 28, 2024 at 10:10 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

astrosbrew

Happy Astros Opening Day.

I'm a lifelong Houstonian, and I shake my head in wonder at the stretch they've had since 2015. The Astros got back in the playoffs for the first time in a decade that year, missed out in 2016, and then started a string of seven straight years of an ALCS appearance or better. They won the two World Series and played in two more. My children are still fairly young, and they have no memories of losing seasons. 

Good luck to the 'Stros.

The Texans are gunning for success like the Astros and I answered a few more fan questions that specifically dealt with that. Stuff like "What does Houston need to do to advance beyond the Divisional Round?" and "How can C.J. Stroud improve?"

You can read it here.

ESPN's Mina Kimes is bullish on the Texans in 2024.

Have you seen the 2023 Houston Texans Mini-Movie? You should. It's awesome. Check it out below.

