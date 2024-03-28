Opening Day, fan questions & a national expert sounds off on Texans | Daily Brew

I'm a lifelong Houstonian, and I shake my head in wonder at the stretch they've had since 2015. The Astros got back in the playoffs for the first time in a decade that year, missed out in 2016, and then started a string of seven straight years of an ALCS appearance or better. They won the two World Series and played in two more. My children are still fairly young, and they have no memories of losing seasons.