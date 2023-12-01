Opportunities, Awards and Audio | Daily Brew

Dec 01, 2023 at 09:16 AM
It's been four years since we've had a December like this. A humungous game is upon us and more big ones after that. There's a chance to make the post season and the Texans can punch their ticket with outstanding play down the stretch. This is not a drill!

To be at their best, they'll need their rookie quarterback to continue to amaze. I'm running out of superlatives and we're almost running out of space to publish all the awards and records he's racking up. It's not just an assault on rookie achievements, he's put together a full court press on the entire league. Here’s the latest - 

To get back on track, the Texans will have to derail the Denver express. The Broncos have won five in a row. They've done it by generating turnovers and playing clean. Here’s what they’ve been saying about your favorite team. 

Now let's delve into some electronic media. If you haven't caught our Thursday night radio show, do. We usually have the Hall-of-Famer John McClain on to talk about the Texans and the league. And in this episode I once again profess my sports-hatred for an upcoming opponent on the Texans schedule.

If you want to know more about the Broncos or get into the inner workings of the football operation at NRG Stadium, Nick Caserio is your man. John Harris and I have the pleasure of talking with him every week. And this week I also ask him about Christmas music. Because.

Finally, I've been doing players show since the beginning of time (aka the start of franchise history). This Case Keenum interview with ND Kalu and Drew Dougherty is as good as anything we've ever put out. Case acknowledged my compliment and couldn't resist reminding ND that when he was QB at UH, the production against Kalu's alma mater was pretty good.

