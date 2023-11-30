The Denver Broncos are talking about the Houston Texans | Enemy Intel

Simmons on the Texans offense: "They have a plethora of really good receivers, and (Dalton) Schultz coming over from Dallas, a great tight end. I played against him before. Their running game's really good, too. With (RB Devin) Singletary and (RB Dameon) Pierce and what they do. They run hard. They've got a lot of good things going for them on the offensive side of the ball. Obviously they're really good in the pass game with the explosives."

Payton on the Texans success: "You have young players. I've been through it before with a draft where they have the young receiver [Texans WR] Tank [Dell], who is playing well, the defensive end from Alabama who is playing well and the quarterback. They're having success, and they are 6-5. You definitely see the explosives on tape. They've been down late and have come back. There's a confidence they have that's contagious, and you can see that on film. He's been impressive."

Payton on Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and the Texans defense: "They play as hard as can be. That's how he was as a player. I remember when he was in Houston. You see that on film. You see the 11 guys to the ball. It's very evident on tape. It's a similar scheme that they ran in San Francisco. Each week is different. You are able to look at the structure of the defense and say, 'Alright, this is what it is.' Now it just presents different challenges. How the ends play, and how the inside tackles play. They play hard, they are getting pressure on the quarterback, and they've been good against the run. When you watch them, it's a tough group to run the ball against. Like I said, conversely with their offense and their kicking game, this is a young team that believes. That's a dangerous opponent."