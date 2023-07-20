Position Breakdowns: Running backs

#26 Devin Singletary aka Motor (5th NFL season) - 2023 FA signing

2022 stats (BUF) - 16 games - 177 att, 819 yards, five TD; 38 rec. 280 yards, one TD

Back in March, I noted that Singletary would be a GREAT fit as a free agent signing for the Texans when the new league year opened. It's nice when Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans take my advice. I'M KIDDING, I'M KIDDING. But, what's not a joke is Singletary's juice and explosiveness out in space. He reminds me of a smaller Lamar Miller, former Texans 1,000 yard rusher. As such, if he's used like Miller was supposed to be used, he'll be a HUGE weapon in this offense.

#27 Xazavian Valladay (Rookie) - Signed as a 2023 UDFA

2022 stats (at Arizona St.) - 12 games - 215 att, 1192 yards, 16 TD; 37 rec. 289 yards, two TD

The Chicago native was a superstar at Wyoming before transferring to Arizona State for his final season. He's a glider with some juice in space and receiving ability. He's going to have a lot of opportunities to flourish with seven chances against the Patriots, the Dolphins and the Saints. I have a feeling the Texans fans are going to like what they see in Valladay.

#28 Gerrid Doaks (6th NFL season) - 2022 FA signing

2022 stats - spent season with Texans on practice squad

Doaks is the rarity in this running back group - he's a hammer. At 230 lb, he's a downhill runner who provides power behind his pads. I was a huge fan of his at Cincinnati and, like Valladay, he's going to have a GREAT opportunity to impress the Texans organization with those seven chances against different colored jerseys this summer.

#31 Dameon Pierce (2nd NFL season) - 2022 4th rounder

2022 stats - 13 games - 220 att, 939 yard, four TD; 30 rec, 165 yards, one TD