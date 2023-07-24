Position Breakdowns: Tight Ends

For the past three years, the Texans have remade the tight ends room. They drafted Brevin Jordan in 2021, then Teagan Quitoriano in 2022. Then, in 2023, they signed Dalton Schultz to a one-year contract. All of that work has led to a quality tight end room that, if healthy, could finally be what Texans fans have yearned for years. Here's a look at the tight end room as we head into training camp in a couple weeks.
2023 Texans Training Camp roster (in numerical order)
#9 Brevin Jordan (3rd NFL season) - 2021 5th rounder
2022 stats - 11 games - 14 receptions for 128 yards
Each offseason, I get really excited about what Jordan CAN do. From the moment he arrived at Miami, I was smitten with his ability after a storied career at famed Bishop Gorman HS. I thought he had a quality offseason in May/June but that success has to translate that into a strong training camp. More importantly, though, he needs a healthy and productive start to his third season as a Texan.
#47 Andrew Beck (5th NFL season) - 2023 FA signing
2022 stats (DEN) - 13 games - Five receptions for 69 yards, two rushing attempts
I LOVE players like Beck at ALL times. Multi positional value. Tough. Physical. He has what every football team needs. The only time I DON'T like him is when I have to figure out whether he's a tight end or a fullback or both or neither or some new football position that doesn't have a name yet. So, I won't classify him as anything other than an offensive weapon that could impact this team in a few different ways in 2023.
#81 Jordan Murray (Rookie) - Signed as a 2023 UDFA
2022 stats (at Hawaii) - 13 games - ten receptions for 70 yards
Murray was added to the roster just after the draft as an athletic tight end that will get a ton of looks in the preseason. He only played one season at Hawaii, while playing the majority of his career at FCS Missouri State. He has a basketball background so the receiving game seems to come easy to him in college, but he's going to need work on his in-line blocking skills in training camp.
#83 Dalton Schultz (6th NFL season) - 2023 FA signing
2022 stats (DAL) - 15 games - 57 receptions for 577 yards and five TD
When Schultz signed it was a shock and it still is a bit surreal to see him walking around the building. That said, he's going to be a VITAL piece in this offense in 2023. It was clear that he created a synergy and a connection with quarterback C.J. Stroud, in particular, in the offseason. He's one of only five tight ends that has 50+ receptions, 500+ yards and four or more touchdowns the past three seasons. If he stays healthy, he should add another season just like…and more in 2023.
View photos of the Houston Texans tight ends heading into 2023 Training Camp.
#84 Teagan Quitoriano (2nd NFL season) - 2022 5th rounder
2022 stats - nine games - seven receptions for 113 yards, two touchdowns.
When TQ was on the field as a rookie, it was clear that he could be a weapon in the passing game in the future. I did think after studying him on tape at Oregon State, he would be a rock solid blocker and a project in the passing game. But, it was the other way around in 2022 as he made his presence known in the red zone with a pair of touchdown catches, including one gem against Philly on Thursday night. But, he opened things up a bit in the finale at Indy with three massive catches for 83 yards. Now, the health question? Oh boy. Let's just keep him healthy and see what fun can transpire.
#86 Mason Schreck (6th NFL season) - 2022 FA signing
2022 stats - three games - two receptions for six yards
Schreck was a reliable option in the tight end room in 2022. He wasn't a full-time starter or every week active gameday player, but he was ready at a moment's notice with all the injuries the Texans had at the position last year. There's a ton of competition at the tight end position in 2023, but my gut tells me that Schreck will still play a role for this 2023 squad.