Position Breakdowns: Tight Ends

#47 Andrew Beck (5th NFL season) - 2023 FA signing

2022 stats (DEN) - 13 games - Five receptions for 69 yards, two rushing attempts

I LOVE players like Beck at ALL times. Multi positional value. Tough. Physical. He has what every football team needs. The only time I DON'T like him is when I have to figure out whether he's a tight end or a fullback or both or neither or some new football position that doesn't have a name yet. So, I won't classify him as anything other than an offensive weapon that could impact this team in a few different ways in 2023.

#81 Jordan Murray (Rookie) - Signed as a 2023 UDFA

2022 stats (at Hawaii) - 13 games - ten receptions for 70 yards

Murray was added to the roster just after the draft as an athletic tight end that will get a ton of looks in the preseason. He only played one season at Hawaii, while playing the majority of his career at FCS Missouri State. He has a basketball background so the receiving game seems to come easy to him in college, but he's going to need work on his in-line blocking skills in training camp.

#83 Dalton Schultz (6th NFL season) - 2023 FA signing

2022 stats (DAL) - 15 games - 57 receptions for 577 yards and five TD