Postgame Notes | Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

THE TEXANS:
- Earned their first win under Head Coach David Culley in his first preseason game
- Gained 319 total net yards (170 rushing, 149 passing) and 20 first downs (seven rushing, 10 passing, three by penalty)
- Averaged 4.6 yards per carry on 37 rushing attempts
- Forced three turnovers (one interception, two fumble recoveries) for a turnover differential of plus-two
- Converted 6-of-14 third-down attempts (43 percent)
- Held the Packers to just 49 rushing yards on 21 carries (2.3 avg.) and a long of 12 yards
- Held the Packers to 242 net yards (49 rushing, 193 passing) and 13 first downs (three rushing, nine passing, one by penalty)
- Held the Packers to 3-for-11 on third-down attempts (27 percent), 0-for-2 on fourth-down attempts (0 percent), 0-of-0on red zone trips (0 percent) and 0-for-0 on goal-to-go attempts (0 percent)
- Won the time of possession battle 33:21 to 26:39
- Compiled 2.0 sacks and two quarterback hits as a team
- Held the Packers to three rushing yards on nine carries (0.3 avg.) in the first half
- Held Green Bay to 2-for7 on third down, 0-for-1 on fourth down and just five total first downs (all passing) in the first half
SCORING PLAYS
- 1st Quarter – K Ka'imi Fairbairn connected on a 37-yard field goal following an 11-play, 53-yard drive (5:37) to give Houston a 3-0 lead
- 2nd Quarter – RB Scottie Phillips scored on a five-yard run to complete a six-play, 42-yard drive (2:03) and give Houston a 10-7 lead after K Ka'imi Fairbairn made the extra point attempt
- 2nd Quarter – K Ka'imi Fairbairn made a 25-yard field goal following a 17-play, 71-yard drive (6:04) to extend Houston's lead to 13-7
- 3rd Quarter – K Ka'imi Fairbairn converted on a 41-yard field goal following a 9-play, 34-yard drive (3:57) to extend Houston's lead to 16-7
- 4th Quarter – K Ka'imi Fairbairn hit a 42-yard field goal following a 7-play, 36-yard drive (3:28) to extend Houston's lead to 19-7
- 4th Quarter – RB Darius Jackson scored on a 25-yard run to complete a three-play, 34- yard drive (1:39) to extend Houston's lead to 26-7
MISCELLANEOUS NOTES
- The following Texans players did not play in the game: TE Jordan Akins, CB Cornell Armstrong, TE Pharaoh Brown, RB Rex Burkhead, OL Marcus Cannon, DL Maliek Collins, WR Brandin Cooks, LB Zach Cunningham, DL Brandon Dunn, RB Dontrell Hilliard, OL Tytus Howard, RB Mark Ingram II, OL Roderick Johnson, LB Christain Kirksey, DL Whitney Mercilus, DL Charles Omenihu, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, DB Justin Reid, WR Andre Roberts, DB Bradley Roby, OL Lane Taylor, OL Laremy Tunsil and QB Deshaun Watson
- Green Bay won the toss and elected to receive the first half kickoff. LS Jon Weeks served as the coin toss captain
TEXANS PLAYERS NOTES
DB SHYHEIM CARTER
- Finished tied for second on the team with three total tackles (two solo) and had one tackle for loss
WR NICO COLLINS
- Notched a team-long 24-yard reception from QB Davis Mills in the second quarter
WR CHRIS CONLEY
- Recorded four receptions for a team-high 51 receiving yards (12.8 avg.)
DB KEION CROSSEN
- Recorded a team-high four tackles (four solo)
K KA'IMI FAIRBAIRN
- Scored 14 points on four made field goals and two made extra point attempts
- Connected on a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter to give Houston a 3-0 lead
- Made a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter to extend Houston's lead to 13-7
- Converted on a 41-yard field goal in the third quarter to extend Houston's lead to 16-7
- Hit a 42-yard field goal following a 7-play, 36-yard drive (3:28) to extend Houston's lead to 19-7
LB JONATHAN GREENARD
- Recorded one total tackles (one solo), 1.0 sack and one forced fumble
- Strip-sacked Packers QB Jordan Love at the end of the first half. The fumble was recovered by DL Jaleel Johnson at the Packers 17-yard line
LB KAMU GRUGIER-HILL
- Recorded two total tackles (two solo), one quarterback hit and a team-high two tackles for loss
- Notched multiple tackles for loss in the first half
RB BUDDY HOWELL
- Ran for 38 yards on eight carries (4.8 avg.)
RB DARIUS JACKSON
- Ran for 37 yards and one touchdown on five carries (7.4 avg.)
- Scored on a 25-yard run in the fourth quarter to extend Houston's lead to 26-7
P CAMERON JOHNSTON
- Punted four times for 179 yards (44.8 avg.), including a long of 51 yards, and pinned three punts inside the 2
DL JALEEL JOHNSON
- Recorded two total tackles (one solo) and a team-high two fumble recoveries
- Recovered a fumble from Packers QB Jordan Love at the Packers 17-yard line at the end of the first half. LB Jonathan Greenard caused the fumble on a strip-sack
- Recovered a fumble from Packers QB Kurt Benkert at the Texans 43-yard line in the third quarter
DB LONNIE JOHNSON JR.
- Broke up a pass from Packers QB Jordan Love to WR Amari Rodgers on third down to end the Packers opening drive
DB DESMOND KING III
- Returned a punt for 43 yards in the first quarter to the Packers' 38-yard line
DL SHAQ LAWSON
- Recorded two total tackles (one solo) and one tackle for loss
DL ROY LOPEZ
- Recorded one total tackle (one solo), 1.0 sack, one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss
- Sacked Packers QB Kurt Benkert for a nine-yard loss in the fourth quarter
QB DAVIS MILLS
- Completed 11-of-22 passes (50 percent) for 112 yards, one interception and a 46.0 rating
- Led Houston on a six-play, 42-yard scoring drive to give the Texans a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. The Texans scored their first touchdown of the preseason on a run by RB Scottie Phillips
- Led the Texans on 17-play, 71-yard scoring drive (6:04) in the second quarter to extend Houston's lead to 13-7
LB HARDY NICKERSON
- Finished tied for second on the team with three total tackles (three solo) and posted one special teams tackle
RB SCOTTIE PHILLIPS
- Ran for a team-high 66 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries (5.1 avg.)
- Caught four passes for 23 yards (5.8 avg.)
- Scored on a five-yard run in the second quarter to give Houston a 10-7 lead
- Recorded a game-long 25-yard run at the end of the third quarter
DB TREMON SMITH
- Recorded three total tackles (three solo), one interception and one pass defensed
- Intercepted Packers QB Kurt Benkert in the fourth quarter
- Returned a kickoff for 23 yards on his only return attempt
QB TYROD TAYLOR
- Completed 4-of-4 passes (100 percent) for 40 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interception and a 108.3 rating
- Led Houston on an 11-play, 53-yard opening scoring drive to give the Texans a 3-0 lead in the first quarter
LB JOE THOMAS
- Recorded two total tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss and one special teams solo tackle
DL DEMARCUS WALKER
- Finished tied for second on the team with three total tackles (one solo) and had one pass defensed