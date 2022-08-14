Postgame Notes: Texans vs. Saints, Game 1

THE TEXANS…
- Gained 275 total net yards (99 rushing, 176 passing) and 14 first downs (four rushing, eight passing, two by penalty)
- Forced three total turnovers (one interception, two fumble recoveries), tied for the third-highest preseason total since the 2015 season
- Compiled 5.0 sacks, the most by the team in a preseason game since the 2015 season, and seven tackles for loss
SCORING PLAYS
- 1st Quarter – KKa'imi Fairbairn connected on a 49-yard field goal to open Houston's scoring, completing a four-play, 3-yard drive that took 1:31
- 2nd Quarter – WRJalen Campcaught a 9-yard touchdown pass from QBJeff Driskel to close out a five-play, 47-yard drive that took 2:41. The extra point from K Ka'imi Fairbairnwas good, giving the Texans a 10-7 lead
- 4th Quarter – WR Johnny Johnson caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from QB Jeff Driskel, finishing a seven-play, 90-yard scoring drive that took 1:50
MISCELLANEOUS NOTES
- The following Texans players did not play in the game: DL Mario Addison, QB Kyle Allen, TE Antony Auclair, OL Justin Britt, RB Rex Burkhead, DL Maliek Collins, WR Brandin Cooks, WR Drew Estrada, OL Kenyon Green, LB Christian Harris, DL Jerry Hughes, DL Jordan Jenkins, LB Christian Kirksey, OL Cedric Ogbuehi,TE Teagan Quitoriano, WR Chester Rodgers, DB Kendall Sheffield, DB Derek Stingley, OL Laremy Tunsil,LB Garret Wallow
- New Orleans won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. LS Jon Weeks, RBRex Burkheadand DLJerry Hughes served as captains for the Texans
Player Notes
DL THOMAS BOOKER
- Finished with 1.0 sack and four tackles (two solo) in his first career preseason game with the Texans
WR JALEN CAMP
- Recorded the first touchdown of the 2022 preseasonand his first career touchdown on a 4-yard reception from QB Jeff Driskel in the first quarter, completing a five-play, 47-yard drive that lasted 2:41
- Caught a 49-yard reception with less than 2:00 to play in the fourth quarter that led to the game-winning touchdown own from WR Johnny Johnson III
- Led the team with 53 receiving yards on two receptions (26.5 avg.) on the night
LB BLAKE CASHMAN
- Tied for first on the team with seven total tackles (four solo) while adding one tackle for loss and one pass defensed
LB TAE DAVIS
- Finished with four tackles (three solo)
- Forced a fumble from Saints RB Abram Smith at the HOU 2-yard line with 6:02 left in the fourth quarter that was recovered by DB Fabian Moreau
QB JEFF DRISKEL
- Completed 16-of-26 passes (64.0 pct.) for 165 yards, the most single-game passing yards in Driskel's preseason career (17 games since 2016), while also throwing two touchdowns and one interception
- Added 17 rushing yards on three carries (5.7 avg.)
- Threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to WR Jalen Camp in the second quarter, completing a five-play, 47-yard drive that lasted 2:41
- Threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to WR Johnny Johnson III with 25 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, completing a seven-play, 90-yard drive that took 1:50
K KA'IMI FAIRBAIRN
- Connected on a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter for the first Texans score of the 2022 preseason
- Went 1-of-2 for field goals on the night, only missing a 59-yard kick to close out the first half
- Completed 2-of-2 extra point attempts, bringing his preseason extra point total to 16-out-of-17 attempts
RB ROYCE FREEMAN
- Led the team with 12 carries for 25 yards (2.0 avg.)
DL KURT HINISH
- Recorded two tackles (one solo) and 1.0 sack for 11 yards
- Sacked QB Ian Bookfor 11 yards at the New Orleans' 20-yard line to set up fourth down in the third quarter
WR JOHNNY JOHNSON III
- Totaled two receptions for 25 yards (12.5 avg.) and one touchdown
- Caught a 6-yard game-winning touchdown pass from QB Jeff Driskelwith :25 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put the Texans up 17-13
LB JALEN REEVES-MAYBIN
- Tied the team-high of seven total tackles (five solo) on the night
QB DAVIS MILLS
- Completed 3-of-3 passes for 14 yards in two series of game action during the first quarter
DB FABIAN MOREAU
- Notched a fumble recovery at the 2-yard line in the fourth quarter in addition to four tackles
DB JALEN PITRE
- Led the team with four tackles in the first half of his first NFL preseason game
DL OGBONNIA OKORONKWO
- Recorded a fumble recovery at the NO 47-yard line in the first quarter
- Notched a sack of Saints QB Ian Book for a 4-yard loss in the second quarter
DB JONATHAN OWENS
- Finished with one forced fumble and two tackles (all solo)
RB DAMEON PIERCE
- Recorded his first NFL preseason carry for 20 yards in the first quarter
- Led the team with 49 rushing yards (9.8 avg.) on five carries
DL DEREK RIVERS
- Totaled two tackles, two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks for 17 yards
- Wrapped up QB Ian Book for his second sack of the game with :17 seconds left and helped the team to a 17-13 victory
DB TREMON SMITH
- Intercepted Saints QB Ian Book at the NO 46, recording a for 12-yard return in the first quarter. Smith has now recorded an interception in back-to-back preseason openers after picking off Green Bay QB Jordan Love in the 2021 preseason opener
- Also logged one tackle and recorded a 15-yard punt return in the second quarter