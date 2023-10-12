Prepping for Saints, Aaron Rodgers on C.J. Stroud, solar eclipse in Texas | Daily Brew

Oct 12, 2023
Happy Thursday!

Three more days until the Houston Texans host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. As they look to win two in a row at home, the Texans were back at work on the practice field Wednesday. A few new players, CB Jason Verrett and DL Kerry Hyder, joined the squad. Both have ties to Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. Find out more in Wednesday's 1-Minute Recap.

New faces, Saints Defense Respect | 1-Minute Recap

John Harris breaks down a New Orleans Saints team coming off a big 34-0 win at New England in this week's Know Your Foe.

C.J. Stroud continues to get plenty of praise around the NFL for what he's accomplished through just five games into his career. This week, Aaron Rodgers also weighed in on what he's seen from Stroud.

Future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers Heaps Praise On Houston Texans Rookie QB C.J. Stroud

Houston Texans Receiver Robert Woods Details Potential Game-Winning Drive From C.J. Stroud

October is the the NFL's Crucial Catch month, highlighting early detection and risk reduction. This week, the Texans and Kroger hosted a celebration brunch for eight cancer survivors, where TE Brevin Jordan shared his deeply personal story about his mother's scary diagnosis.

Texans’ Brevin Jordan shares emotional personal story of how his mother beat cancer: ‘Keep going, never lose hope’

In other tight end news, Dalton Schultz sat down for an exclusive 1-on-1 for a fun conversation about sushi, alternate career plans and TD celebrations.

And finally,

The annular solar eclipse is sweeping across Texas on Saturday. Get your solar-eclipse approved paper glasses and your viewing party in order!

