Prepping for Saints, Aaron Rodgers on C.J. Stroud, solar eclipse in Texas | Daily Brew

Happy Thursday!

Three more days until the Houston Texans host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. As they look to win two in a row at home, the Texans were back at work on the practice field Wednesday. A few new players, CB Jason Verrett and DL Kerry Hyder, joined the squad. Both have ties to Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. Find out more in Wednesday's 1-Minute Recap.

John Harris breaks down a New Orleans Saints team coming off a big 34-0 win at New England in this week's Know Your Foe.

C.J. Stroud continues to get plenty of praise around the NFL for what he's accomplished through just five games into his career. This week, Aaron Rodgers also weighed in on what he's seen from Stroud.

October is the the NFL's Crucial Catch month, highlighting early detection and risk reduction. This week, the Texans and Kroger hosted a celebration brunch for eight cancer survivors, where TE Brevin Jordan shared his deeply personal story about his mother's scary diagnosis.