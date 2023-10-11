New faces, Saints Defense Respect | 1-Minute Recap

Oct 11, 2023 at 03:53 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Houston Texans practiced outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center on a soggy Wednesday. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud met with the media in separate press conferences inside NRG Stadium, and the locker room was open to the media as well. Here are a few key new items of note, which can be read in less than 60 seconds.

Injury Report

Here's the complete Wednesday injury report for the Texans.

New Faces

The Texans added a pair of new faces to the defense in lineman Kerry Hyder and cornerback Jason Verrett. Both have ties to Ryans, as each was with the 49ers at times over the last few seasons. Both are now on Houston's practice squad, as well.

Verrett was a first round selection of the Chargers in 2014, and went to the Pro Bowl the next season. Ryans

"It's nice adding Jason to the practice squad," Ryans said. "He's had some ups and downs when it's come to the injuries, but when he's on and he's healthy, he's probably one of the best corners that I've been around when it comes to playing sticky coverage, playing man-coverage. Smart player, can make plays on the football. It's good to add him to our practice squad and see what he can bring for us."

Verrett played collegiately at TCU, while Hyder is an Austin native and former Texas Tech Red Raider.

Respect for Saints

Stroud thinks highly of the Saints defense. Currently, New Orleans has allowed the fourth-fewest points and yards in the NFL, and the rookie quarterback described why they're so impressive.

"Run game, pass game, they do everything really well," Stroud said. "You can tell they play as one unit. All around, they're really stout. We've got to be on our 'A-game.' Definitely a great defense."

Ryans concurred.

"Physical front, long guys that set the edge," Ryans said. "They all hunt, they run to the ball fast."

