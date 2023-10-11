QB legend sounds off on C.J. Stroud & an Austin native joins up | Daily Brew

The Texans are back on the practice field today.
The Saints, fresh off a 34-0 blasting of the Patriots in Foxborough, will be here Sunday for the noon kickoff. There's a lot to get to this morning, so let's go.
Yesterday, a former Red Raider signed with the squad. Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder, now in NFL season eight, put pen to paper on Tuesday and joined the Texans practice squad. He most recently was with the 49ers and played for Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans last season. He logged 8.5 sacks in 2020 with San Francisco when Ryans was an inside linebackers coach there. In 2016 with the Lions, Hyder tallied eight sacks.
Hyder's an Austin native and was in Lubbock with the Red Raiders from 2009 through 2013.
Coty Davis from SI.com has this piece on the Texans and 'teachable moments'.
Aaron Rodgers is a fan of C.J. Stroud. "Ball security is job security".
The last time the Texans played the Saints in a regular season game at NRG Stadium, J.J. Watt and the defense didn't let the Drew Brees offense score a touchdown.
My favorite podcast--other than 'Texans In the Lab', of course--is 'Fly on the Wall' with Dana Carvey and David Spade. They recently released a 2-part episode devoted to memories of the late Phil Hartman. It's tremendous listening about a comedic GIANT. On this date in 1986, Hartman, Carvey and some others kicked off that season of 'Saturday Night Live'.
Aaaaaand speaking of 1986, this BANGER below was the top-selling album on this day of that year. Yours truly wore it out on my Panasonic tape deck.