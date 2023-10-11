QB legend sounds off on C.J. Stroud & an Austin native joins up | Daily Brew

The Texans are back on the practice field today.

The Saints, fresh off a 34-0 blasting of the Patriots in Foxborough, will be here Sunday for the noon kickoff. There's a lot to get to this morning, so let's go.

Yesterday, a former Red Raider signed with the squad. Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder, now in NFL season eight, put pen to paper on Tuesday and joined the Texans practice squad. He most recently was with the 49ers and played for Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans last season. He logged 8.5 sacks in 2020 with San Francisco when Ryans was an inside linebackers coach there. In 2016 with the Lions, Hyder tallied eight sacks.

Hyder's an Austin native and was in Lubbock with the Red Raiders from 2009 through 2013.