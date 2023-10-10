Tank Dell's return, C.J. Stroud's next...and Battle Red Helmets | Fans Wanna Know

Lawrence Henry: Dear Drew, C.J. Stroud has already broken a couple rookie records. At this pace, could we have an Offensive Player of the Year along with a Rookie of the Year? Also, will Texans Tuesday come back to Fuddruckers any time soon?

DD: Stroud's definitely playing well. For the Offensive Player of the Year to happen, he'd need to keep lighting it up ,and the Texans would probably need to get a double digit win total when the season ends. Even then, it might be asking a lot to expect him to win that award. As far as the Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, that's a more realistic possibility. He continues to throw passes without getting picked off, he led a late-game scoring drive on Sunday that gave his team a lead, and he's engineered the offense to a pair of blowout wins. But that last word is the most important part: wins. Stroud and the Texans probably need to stack victories for him to have any chance at picking up hardware when the season concludes.

Terrence Scarborough: Dear Drew, I really like those red helmets and it was cool seeing them against the Steelers. When will we see them again?

DD: Me too, Terrence. We'll for sure see them on Battle Red Sunday against the Jaguars in late November. But Houston will wear them in one other game this season, after breaking them out for the first time in 2023 in Week 4's win over the Steelers. Aside from the Jags contest, Houston also has the Saints, Buccaneers, Broncos, Cardinals, Browns and Titans on the home schedule.

Sandra James: Dear Drew, Why don't we have a chant the fans can yell like other teams?