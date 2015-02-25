Quessenberry in remission, back in training

Less than a year after being diagnosed with lymphoma, offensive lineman David Quessenberry is in remission.
The third-year pro attended the announcement of the Texans' partnership with Texas Children's Hospital on Wednesday, and he took a break from mingling with patients to update the media on his fight. Things are going so well, that Quessenberry's able to do strength and conditioning work.
"I'm back into it," Quessenberry said. "We're training every day. We're enjoying this offseason time and I'm just using every day to get back to where I was before it happened."
Quessenberry couldn't pinpoint an exact time he'd be back to where he was before the diagnosis, but is optimistic about getting there one day.
"My only limitation is from being inactive for that long," Quessenberry said. "You have to gradually
build back up. But every day I feel myself getting stronger."
On the personal side, he's happy to have his hair growing back. During chemotherapy treatments last summer and autumn, Quessenberry lost a lot. He also lost his voracious appetite for barbecue, saying the smoky smell was overwhelming, and would make him nauseous.
But just last week he was able to eat a meal at a favorite area barbecue restaurant.
Quessenberry was a sixth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He and the Texans were able raise over $100,000 for Lymphoma research. The #DQStrong campaign during training camp and the season was a big success.