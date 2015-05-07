Quessenberry's younger brother trying out for Texans

The rookie class of Texans arrived at NRG Stadium earlier today.
Seven are draft picks.
Among the dozens of undrafted free agents are also a handful of players here in town for a tryout.
One of those trying out, is a former United States Naval Academy Midshipman.
By itself, that's a bit of a story. Following graduation from the Naval Academy, a commission into the Navy or U.S. Marine Corps typically follows.
But he has a big brother already on the squad, which makes it more intriguing.
Paul Quessenberry, a defensive end, is David Quessenberry's little brother. The older Quessenberry is an offensive lineman with the Texans. The younger Quessenberry was a three-year letterwinner at Annapolis, and in 2014 he finished with 8.5 tackles for loss.
He dedicated his 2014 to his brother David, who missed the year due to a battle with lymphoma. The elder Quessenberry announced earlier this spring that he's in remission. He's also been taking part in the offseason conditioning work with his Texans teammates.
The Quessenberrys have another brother, Scott, who's a sophomore offensive lineman at UCLA.
The Texans rookies will go through a minicamp tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.