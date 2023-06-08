Questions for Coach Ryans, rookie art and the end of a Scandoval | Daily Brew

Jun 08, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Who is ready for a morning jolt of Daily Brew?! This Thursday edition is as black as the Houston Texans latest tweet graphic and the shocking end of a three-week Vanderpump Rules Scandoval finale, but more on that later...

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?????

You'll have to wait until Monday to find out. In the meantime, today's Daily Brew promises to deliver a wakeup call with the latest buzz on the Houston Texans to the Lionel Messi effect on Instagram. But first, here's the top story of the day:

Season-Ticket Member Town Hall

On Wednesday night at NRG Stadium, Texans season-ticket members gathered to hear Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and General Manager Nick Caserio answer some of their most burning questions:

VanderBlog: My thoughts after hosting the Season Ticket Member Town Hall

Players on Podcasts
Jimmie Ward appeared on The Jim Rome Show and discussed his early impressions of rookie QB C.J. Stroud in OTAs.

Stroud says he models his game after Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

The NFL had rookies try to draw their team logos. Check out how Stroud, Will Anderson and Tank Dell did.

(Hint: "Will Andersons drawing looks like a Fourth of July edition of Blues Clues 😂😂😂" -Instagram comment from Zach_8_10)

Texans RB Dameon Pierce studying to be the next Christian McCaffrey?

Dalton Schultz fitting in with Texans, glad to be on right side of DeMeco Ryans' defense

The Texans have a hole at WR. Is DeAndre Hopkins the answer?

Speaking of Hopkins, let's take a quick look around the AFC South...

DeAndre Hopkins to meet with Titans in first free-agent visit

Jaguars unveil renderings of proposed stadium renovation

NFL.com guarantees that OG Quentin Nelson will improve in ‘23

Non-football or Texans-related stuff your friends are talking about...

-Lionel Messi joined MLS and nearly broke Inter Miami's IG account.

-And Bravo TV's Vanderpump Rules aired the third and final reunion episode Wednesday night putting a bow on "The Scandoval" storyline. If you missed the shocking final five minutes (or have no idea what the previous sentence even means), look no further. Daily Brew has you covered with a quick jolt of reality-TV flavored caffeine straight into your veins.

Here’s what the big bombshell was in part 3 of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion

