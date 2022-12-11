Rapid Reactions | Texans fall 27-23 to Cowboys in thriller

The Houston Texans, heavy underdogs against their in-state rival, fell 27-23 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Texans nearly pulled off a big upset after scoring 14 points off three turnovers and putting up 327 net yards (213 passing, 114 rushing) of offense using two quarterbacks. Despite trailing most of the game, the Cowboys wrapped up a victory after scoring the go-ahead touchdown by Ezekiel Elliott with less than one minute remaining.

"The effort today, I thought the guys just play hard from start to finish," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "You know, offensively we hadn't been able to do an awful lot lately, but I thought first, the offensive line did a good job. That defense we played, I think, leading the league in sacks and I think we gave up one. Damon Pierce ran hard and our receivers, we were down our top two receivers today."

After being benched for two games, Davis Mills returned as the Texans starting quarterback. Mills completed 16-of-21 passes for 175 yards and one interception on a Hail Mary pass late in the game. Jeff Driskel, called up from the practice squad was 4-of-6 for 38 yards and one touchdown.

"Defense gave it to us a few times, got a big goal-line stand, and we were able to get points out of it," Driskel said. "You know, props to Davis for being able to play in a game like that. That's not easy to come in on third down a lot of times and you know drop back passing but I thought he handled it well. I thought the game was called in a way that both of us were able to to help us. And like I said, we came up short and got to be able to execute a few more times."

With top receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins out with injuries, WR Chris Moore led the team with 10 catches for 124 yards.

"It hurts," Moore said. "When you're in close games like that, you want to finish it, especially the way our season is going. We wanted to finish it with a [win]. It just hurts not to finish the game like that."