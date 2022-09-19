Rasheem Green impresses in Texans debut | Daily Brew

Sep 19, 2022 at 06:28 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Lovie Smith liked what Rasheem Green did on Sunday.

Even though Houston fell to Denver, 16-9, on the road, the head coach was pleased with the defensive lineman's debut as a Texan. Green logged 1.5 sacks and five tackles after missing Week 1 with an injury. Green, who signed with the team in free agency this offseason, dropped Russell Wilson for a sack early in the second quarter on a 2nd-and-10 situation. It pushed Denver back to its own 45-yard line after having advanced to the Houston 49. A short completion later, and the Broncos punted.

"I knew it was going to be a pass," Green said. "There was no back in the backfield. I was lined up wide—had a plan. I just went out there and was playing fast."

Green played with Wilson for four seasons in Seattle. Both found new homes this offseason, and Smith is glad Green's now in Houston.

"Rasheem did some very good things," Smith said. "You notice the flash plays. The big sack. Trying to get the football out."

Green got a half-sack late in the fourth quarter when he and linebacker Christian Kirksey pounced on Wilson after the quarterback tripped and fell in the Broncos' backfield.

While Smith liked the sacks, he pointed to another part of Green's game that was a positive as well.

"His play against the run was pretty good," Smith said. "There's a reason why he's been in the mix, though. He is a good football player. We like what he was able to do."

Green, though, shared the same sentiments as his head coach and teammates following the loss. Despite having a fourth quarter lead for the second straight week, the Texans were unable to hold on to it.

"To me, finishing means you're out there doing 'right' longer," Green said. "So I felt like we were doing 'right' for a large amount of the game, but we just got to do it longer and better."

Green and the Texans are off on Monday. They'll break down the game video on Tuesday, and then practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

A Week 3 matchup with the Bears in Chicago is set for Sunday at noon CT.

The Texans will host the Chargers on October 2nd at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Related Content

news

Key numbers ahead of Week 2 | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris share key numbers behind the Texans' first two weeks of the Regular Season.

news

Offensive adjustments coming in Week 2 | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans' point of emphasis is clear after Sunday's 20-20 tie to the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Doubling down in Denver | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer looks ahead to this week's matchup against the Denver Broncos.

news

Heavy workload for rookies in NFL debut | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith says rookie DBs Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr. played "a little more than the initial plan was for them."

news

Lovie Smith wants more carries for RB Dameon Pierce | Daily Brew

Smith says he wants to see improvement in Pierce's skillset and increase his opportunities to handle the ball.

news

By the numbers: Indianapolis Colts edition | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris share key numbers behind the Texans' Week 1 opponent.

news

Brandin Cooks remembers his NFL debut | Daily Brew

Cooks caught seven passes from QB Drew Brees for 77 yards and a touchdown for his first game in the League.

news

Knocking off the nemesis | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on the history behind this week's matchup.

news

O.J. Howard, Tyler Johnson learning offense for Week 1 | Daily Brew

Both players practiced with the team Monday at the Houston Methodist Training Center and attended meetings, quickly getting up to speed with the new playbook.

news

Texans rookies are ready for action | Daily Brew

Kickoff week is upon us, and the Texans rookies are excited to start the regular season.

news

By the numbers: Roster edition | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares key number from the Texans initial 53-man roster.

Advertising