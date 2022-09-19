Rasheem Green impresses in Texans debut | Daily Brew

Lovie Smith liked what Rasheem Green did on Sunday.

Even though Houston fell to Denver, 16-9, on the road, the head coach was pleased with the defensive lineman's debut as a Texan. Green logged 1.5 sacks and five tackles after missing Week 1 with an injury. Green, who signed with the team in free agency this offseason, dropped Russell Wilson for a sack early in the second quarter on a 2nd-and-10 situation. It pushed Denver back to its own 45-yard line after having advanced to the Houston 49. A short completion later, and the Broncos punted.

"I knew it was going to be a pass," Green said. "There was no back in the backfield. I was lined up wide—had a plan. I just went out there and was playing fast."

Green played with Wilson for four seasons in Seattle. Both found new homes this offseason, and Smith is glad Green's now in Houston.

"Rasheem did some very good things," Smith said. "You notice the flash plays. The big sack. Trying to get the football out."

Green got a half-sack late in the fourth quarter when he and linebacker Christian Kirksey pounced on Wilson after the quarterback tripped and fell in the Broncos' backfield.

While Smith liked the sacks, he pointed to another part of Green's game that was a positive as well.

"His play against the run was pretty good," Smith said. "There's a reason why he's been in the mix, though. He is a good football player. We like what he was able to do."

Green, though, shared the same sentiments as his head coach and teammates following the loss. Despite having a fourth quarter lead for the second straight week, the Texans were unable to hold on to it.

"To me, finishing means you're out there doing 'right' longer," Green said. "So I felt like we were doing 'right' for a large amount of the game, but we just got to do it longer and better."

Green and the Texans are off on Monday. They'll break down the game video on Tuesday, and then practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.