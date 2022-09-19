Texans say finishing strong is a must

Finishing is the key.

For the second straight week, the Texans surrendered a fourth quarter lead. Sunday's contest in Denver resulted in a 16-9 defeat, while seven days prior saw Houston tie the Colts, 20-20. Closing out games in the final quarter of play is something Head Coach Lovie and players repeated throughout postgame press conferences.

"We had a lead in the second half, and we've got to be able to finish," Smith said. "Everybody is involved in that. Offensively, and the defense, too."

Quarterback Davis Mills, who completed 19-of-38 passes for 177 yards, said Sunday's outcome was "tough" for the team.

"We were with them the whole game, but we've just got to take advantage of those opportunities that are there," Mills said. "I thought defense and special teams played extremely well today."

For the Texans to take a step forward and become a great team, Offensive Lineman Laremy Tunsil explained what has to happen.

"You just have to finish," Tunsil said. "Just have to go out and fix our mistakes, it's as simple as that. Just have to get better at finishing games and once we do that, we'll be a great team."

Linebacker Christian Kirksey picked off a Russell Wilson pass at the start of the third quarter, and also finished with half a sack and five tackles.

"We talk all the time about seeing flashes of being a good team, and being in the game," Kirksey said. "Now we need to learn how to finish the game."

Kirksey pointed to eight penalties for 94 yards by Houston as a major reason for the Texans' inability to finish, and ultimately win.