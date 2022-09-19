Texans say finishing strong is a must

Sep 19, 2022 at 09:17 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Finishing is the key.

For the second straight week, the Texans surrendered a fourth quarter lead. Sunday's contest in Denver resulted in a 16-9 defeat, while seven days prior saw Houston tie the Colts, 20-20. Closing out games in the final quarter of play is something Head Coach Lovie and players repeated throughout postgame press conferences.

"We had a lead in the second half, and we've got to be able to finish," Smith said. "Everybody is involved in that. Offensively, and the defense, too."

Quarterback Davis Mills, who completed 19-of-38 passes for 177 yards, said Sunday's outcome was "tough" for the team.

"We were with them the whole game, but we've just got to take advantage of those opportunities that are there," Mills said. "I thought defense and special teams played extremely well today."

For the Texans to take a step forward and become a great team, Offensive Lineman Laremy Tunsil explained what has to happen.

"You just have to finish," Tunsil said. "Just have to go out and fix our mistakes, it's as simple as that. Just have to get better at finishing games and once we do that, we'll be a great team."

Linebacker Christian Kirksey picked off a Russell Wilson pass at the start of the third quarter, and also finished with half a sack and five tackles.

"We talk all the time about seeing flashes of being a good team, and being in the game," Kirksey said. "Now we need to learn how to finish the game."

Kirksey pointed to eight penalties for 94 yards by Houston as a major reason for the Texans' inability to finish, and ultimately win.

The Texans will practice again this week at the Houston Methodist Training Center before they head to Chicago for a Week 3 matchup with the Bears next Sunday.

The Texans will host the Chargers on October 2nd at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Related Content

news

Lovie Smith talks return to Chicago

Houston Texans are heading to Chicago this week in search of their first win of the season.

news

Dameon Pierce gets more carries, shows improvement

Rookie RB Dameon Pierce carried 15 times for 69 yards and caught a pass for eight yards on Sunday.

news

Justin Britt to miss Week 2 at Denver

The Houston Texans will be without eight-year veteran Offensive Lineman Justin Britt for their Week 2 game at Denver.

news

Following tie, Texans must "turn page" and prep for Denver

The Texans surrendered a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Colts but after a 20-20 tie, Head Coach Lovie Smith and the players agree they must make improvements for Week 2.

news

How to watch, listen and follow Houston Texans Gameday

The Houston Texans are going head-to-head at Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 18th at 3:25 p.m. CT. Check out the below to find the multitude of ways to watch, listen and follow the game!

news

Jerry Hughes makes Texans history in debut

DL Jerry Hughes became the first Texans player to ever log an interception, sack and forced fumble in one half of game.

news

Co-Captain connection: Davis Mills & Brandin Cooks combo ready for Week 1

QB Davis Mills is looking forward to another season of throwing the ball to WR Brandin Cooks.

news

Cal McNair answers fan questions on Reddit

Chair and CEO Cal McNair went to Reddit to answer questions from Texans fans - and nothing was off the table.

news

Dameon Pierce ready to "roll with it" in Week 1 start

Rookie RB Dameon Pierce reacts to news of being named the Texans Week 1 starter.

news

5 Texans picked as Team Captains for 2022

Head Coach Lovie Smith announced Wednesday who the team selected as their captains for the 2022 regular season.

news

Lovie Smith eager to kick off Week 1 vs. Colts

Head Coach Lovie Smith recalls last year's games against the division rival Colts all too well.

Advertising