RB Dameon Pierce finds end zone on Texans opening drive

Dameon Pierce sat in front of his locker, holding onto the football from his first touchdown as a Houston Texan.
"I'm just taking advantage of every opportunity given," Pierce said. "At the end of the day, I'm just grateful to be in the position. Blessed at the end of the day."
Pierce didn't waste any time scoring his first NFL touchdown. In the preseason finale against San Francisco, the rookie running back powered his way into the endzone on the Texans first offensive series.
After rushing for 49 yards on five carries in his preseason debut, Pierce did not see action in the second preseason game at Los Angeles. Head Coach Lovie Smith cited that he wanted to see more from the other running backs.
"Our plan through the preseason was to let all the guys play and then normally you let players play, they show you who should start, who should play," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "Dameon has taken advantage of every opportunity he's gotten. I think everybody that's seen him play, the few games he's played, you've been impressed."
Against the 49ers, Pierce played just one series and finished with six carries, 37 yards and one touchdown. He also successfully converted a pair of third downs to extend the drive.
Pierce, who averaged 6.2 yards per carry, scored on a one-yard run capping an 11-play, 85-yard scoring drive to give Houston a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
"I got a lot to build on," Pierce said. "Hopefully I can keep stacking my days."
The Texans defeated the 49ers 17-0 and wrapped up the preseason with a 3-0 record.
Browse tickets for Texans-Colts season kickoff on September 11 @ 12:00 PM.