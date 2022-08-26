RB Dameon Pierce finds end zone on Texans opening drive

After rushing for 49 yards on five carries in his preseason debut, Pierce did not see action in the second preseason game at Los Angeles. Head Coach Lovie Smith cited that he wanted to see more from the other running backs.

"Our plan through the preseason was to let all the guys play and then normally you let players play, they show you who should start, who should play," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "Dameon has taken advantage of every opportunity he's gotten. I think everybody that's seen him play, the few games he's played, you've been impressed."