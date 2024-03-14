RB Joe Mixon brings a lot to Texans offense, on and off field

Joe Mixon can be counted on for many things.

He gained over 1,000 yards on the ground last year, and added 376 receiving yards with the Bengals. He ran for nine scores and caught three more. He'd been a team captain in Cincinnati every year since 2021.

The new Texans running back won't shy away from taking charge.

"When I speak, I lead and speak with command," Mixon said. "Guys listen and they feed off of me. I'm going to just continue to be the same person that I've been since I walked in out there when I was 20 years old."

Along with defensive end Danielle Hunter, Mixon met with the media at NRG Stadium on Thursday afternoon. He's thrilled to be in Houston after getting traded from the Bengals. In addition to the leadership, the back who gained over 1,400 yards from scrimmage described who Texans fans will see when he takes the field this fall.

"They're definitely getting a playmaker," Mixon said. "I think the way things are being explained in the meetings that they're willing to showcase everything that I can do, which has been exciting. I've been waiting for this a long time, and I can't wait to make the most of every opportunity that I can because I just know the type of player that I am and the guys that's around here and the supporting cast around, I think that I definitely could take this thing to the next level."

Four different times in his career, the 27-year old's cracked the 1,000-yard mark on the ground in a season. He's rushed for 49 touchdowns, and caught 13 in his 7-year NFL career. Mixon played in a high-powered Bengals offense, and he sees many similarities between the 2021 squad that went all the way to the Super Bowl, and the Texans of present-day.

"The things they've got cooking here, the city, they should definitely be exciting because it's nothing but exciting things to be excited about," Mixon said. "I think what we've got here cooking right now is on the right track, and there's a lot of things to look forward to."