Reaction to the Texans 2022 Draft | As Seen On Social 

The Houston Texans added nine new players through the 2022 NFL Draft: DB Derek Stingley Jr., OL Kenyon Green, DB Jalen Pitre, WR John Metchie III, LB Christian Harris, RB Dameon Pierce, DL Thomas Booker, TE Teagan Quitoriano, OL Austin Deculus. The three-day event had not shortage of suspense, surprises and reactions on social media, including from former and current Texan players. Check out some of the best reactions to the 2022 Texans draft class from around the league.
Draft Derek Stingley 🗣 pic.twitter.com/k3ojf6aUFU— PFF (@PFF) April 27, 2022
He’s gonna be one of the best ever! @stingjr https://t.co/0sdOEMihCf— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 29, 2022
@stingjr they got it right gangsta 💪🏾— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) April 29, 2022
@stingjr 🚀🚀🚀🚀— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) April 29, 2022
"You cut the film on, he is a STAR" ⭐️@DeAngeloHall23 loves what he sees in @LSUfootball CB Derek Stingley Jr. 👀 pic.twitter.com/XBdWDLgKmL— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 25, 2022
Here is my interview with Derek Stingley after his unreal pro day. He'll tell you why he's the best DB in the draft right here #texans fans. Best ball skills of any corner and it's not even close. https://t.co/JCFO6iphBT— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 29, 2022
A new lockdown corner in Houston 🚫🔒— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 29, 2022
The Texans select @LSUFootball's Derek Stingley Jr. with the No. 3 pick of the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/t2NLzSPkjK
Derek Stingley: Generational CB? 👀@LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/47LKyk93I6— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2022
My biggest surprise of Round 1 is Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green.— Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) April 25, 2022
Too good not to go in the top-15. I think he can play any OL position and be a star. Great footwork.
They got Kenyon Green #Texans pic.twitter.com/IzEjv1CHV1— Wade Smith (@Smitty74allday) April 29, 2022
The Houston Texans pick Texas A&M Guard Kenyon Green No. 15 overall.— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 29, 2022
84.4 run blocking grade since 2020 (1st among SEC Guards) 💢 pic.twitter.com/TcueKtUchB
.@HoustonTexans fans meet @JalenPitre1 😤#NFLDraft | #SicEm | #BUncommon pic.twitter.com/p2ziFZZaVu— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) April 30, 2022
Jalen Pitre is a smaller Kyle Hamilton. Can play at all three levels of the defense including in the slot to cover receivers if you need a nickel. Every time you turn on the tape he is making plays in coverage or in the backfield in the running game. Houston got a BALLER!— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 29, 2022
.@BUFootball @Jtwoods_7 has been a playmaking safety for Baylor over the past 3 seasons; production with performance while testing off the charts. Which NFL team needs help on the back end of their D.??? #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/cCxCXLDTJW— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 20, 2022
Now the Texans have S Jalen Pitre, one of the best defensive players in Baylor history and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He had 31 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks the last 2 seasons. He's 5-11, 198 and loves to hit people. Fans are going to love him. Sic 'Em!— John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) April 29, 2022
Jalen Pitre is the ideal nickel for the modern game. Fierce off the edge, cover skills for the slot and instincts and intelligence to do it all.— Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) April 29, 2022
More on what the Houston Texans get in the Baylor star, who they picked 37th overall in the #NFLDraft: https://t.co/xwiUGo04EV
Like the Texans pick of Baylor safety Jalen Pitre. Just a terrific all-around playmaker. Excellent instincts. Some Big 12 coaches I spoke to last season thought he was the best defensive player in the conference.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 29, 2022
The #Texans keep on rebuilding with S Jalen Pitre, who can hit like a ton of bricks pic.twitter.com/JJlZ6VXlS6— Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 29, 2022
The Houston Texans pick Baylor Safety Jalen Pitre at No. 37 overall.— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 29, 2022
ZERO touchdowns in coverage at Baylor 🐻 pic.twitter.com/v9fciiAlMD
Very important reminder that new @HoustonTexans wide receiver John Metchie III CAN BRING THE BOOM pic.twitter.com/5q26Cez81C— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 30, 2022
Alabama WR John Metchie’s game will translate to next level more than many of the wideouts taken last night. Nice move by Nick Caserio. #WeAreTexans— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 30, 2022
Looks like #Texans WR Brandin Cooks approves of the John Metchie pick 👀 pic.twitter.com/j8GgW4PfMF— Clutch City Entertainment (@ClutchCityENTX) April 30, 2022
Texans got a real one in John Metchie pic.twitter.com/6nF1SAKiPp— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 30, 2022
Derek Stingley, Kenyon Green, Jalen Pitre and John Metchie…— Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) April 30, 2022
dare I say the Texans are having a hell of a draft? 👀
.@AlabamaFTBL LB Christian Harris has some quick feet.— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
He's @BuckyBrooks No. 3 LB. 📈
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/cdwHA9piI1
I absolutely love Christian Harris. Had an early round two grade on him. Texans are getting an athletic, downhill, thumping linebacker.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2022
SPEEEEEDY. @Charris_36— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) March 6, 2022
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/qjhI97IpYC
The Houston Texans pick Alabama LB Christian Harris at No. 75 overall.— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022
122 career defensive stops (most by an Alabama LB) 🐘 pic.twitter.com/pGuhbJlhWa
Dameon Pierce— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 30, 2022
This
Kid
Is
Violent
He is a ball of muscle. You know me I love me some thighs and butt and he’s got thighs and butt for days@HoustonTexans backfield is crowded but don’t be surprised if he ends up being the best one
#Texans fans, meet your new running back, Dameon Pierce 👇— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 30, 2022
pic.twitter.com/Iiqy3pyTpW
Violent runner. 💪@HoustonTexans | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8SWap3qXTm— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) April 30, 2022
Dameon Pierce might be my favorite pick of draft so far. Dude is going to be a highly productive three-down NFL back. Would be surprised if he’s not Texans’ starter this fall. #WeAreTexans— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 30, 2022
The @HoustonTexans are quietly having a TOP 5 draft. Added 3 PLAYMAKERS to the defense. Added protection for the QB, got an underrated Dameon Pierce and selected the Stefon Diggs of this draft class in John Metchie III.#NFLDraft— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 30, 2022
New #Texans RB Dameon Pierce was @PFF's highest graded running back in 2021 with a 92.0 overall mark. Also led all running backs with a 93.5 rushing grade.— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 30, 2022
The Texans' picks thus far:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2022
3. CB Derek Stingley, Jr.
15. OL Kenyon Green
37. S Jalen Pitre
44. WR John Metchie III
75. LB Christian Harris
107. RB Dameon Pierce
All 6 of these players fills a need and has a chance to immediately play.
Really like what Houston has done.
The moment dreams became reality for @TheThomasBooker!@HoustonTexans with the call to let him know he was their guy!#GoStanford | #StanfordNFL pic.twitter.com/4KGRJ1szPn— Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) April 30, 2022
Thomas Booker's 64 run stops since 2019 is the most among P5 DL 🌲@StanfordFball pic.twitter.com/VxjLKWuUh5— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 27, 2022
Houston Texans just got the most versatile DL in the draft in Thomas Booker. Freaking monster. Incredibly intelligent. STUD— JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) April 30, 2022
#Texans fan, you got a great one in Thomas Booker.— Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 30, 2022
Booker was extremely versatile position-wise for #Stanford, and can impact the game in the run and pass game right away. Great fit for Lovie's defense. Highly intelligent player and person.
Congrats, @TheThomasBooker! #NFLDraft https://t.co/Ba0yYfF3UL pic.twitter.com/VOGfxKApdc
The 6-3, 301 pound Thomas Booker ran a blazing 4.95 at the Combine. #Texans fans, familiarize yourself with your new atheltic freak DL @TheThomasBooker via my @TheDraftNetwork profile.#NFLDraft | #FrontOffice33https://t.co/sbWv9IoeHr— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 30, 2022
he's good, folks— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) March 4, 2022
🙌: @teaganquito14
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/HNqeZETSMk
Longtime LSU right tackle Austin Deculus went No. 205 overall to the Houston Texans. Deculus played in the most games in LSU history. He’ll reunite with Derek Stingley Jr.— Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) April 30, 2022
Nick Caserio is cooooooking up sum realllll niceeeeee pic.twitter.com/7r6ZKUVLp9— B r e v i n J o r d a n (@Brevinjordan) April 30, 2022
Yeah Nick going crazy!!🏹— Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) April 30, 2022
Man we having a good draft🔥🔥🔥🔥— Tytus Howard (@tyhoward71) April 30, 2022
Looks like our football team has gotten better. I’m stoked. 🤘🏿— Chris Conley (@ConmanXP) April 30, 2022
This gone be a great year! Let’s get to work fellas! Welcome to the family— Desmond E. King II (@blaqbadger14) April 30, 2022