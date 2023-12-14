Revving up for the Titans this weekend | Daily Brew

The Texans continue to get set for the Titans, and they'll practice this afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
Yesterday, they did so without rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and rookie defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. Several others were out because of injury, but tight end Dalton Schultz was a full participant.
The Tennessee Titans **have a dangerous troika** on offense in quarterback Will Levis, running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.