Revving up for the Titans this weekend | Daily Brew

Dec 14, 2023 at 11:21 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewwalk

The Texans continue to get set for the Titans, and they'll practice this afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Yesterday, they did so without rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and rookie defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. Several others were out because of injury, but tight end Dalton Schultz was a full participant.

**Here's a 60-second read** about what happened yesterday.

Offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen **took a FASCINATING journey** from rugby in South Africa to the Houston Texans. 

The Tennessee Titans **have a dangerous troika** on offense in quarterback Will Levis, running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

