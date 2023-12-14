C.J. Stroud update, rookie growth, Wednesday practice | 1-minute recap

Dec 13, 2023 at 09:56 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231213-recap

The Texans practiced outside Wednesday afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center. They'll face the Titans on Sunday in Nashville. After practice, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans met with the media during a press conference at NRG Stadium. Following the press conference, the locker room was open to the media. Here are a few storylines from the day.

Stroud update

Quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol, and did not practice. Ryans didn't give a timeline on Stroud's return, but also didn't rule the rookie out for the game in Tennessee.

"He's getting a little bit better, and we'll see how the week continues to go," Ryans said. "But he's still in the concussion protocol."

Davis Mills and Case Keenum took the reps on Wednesday, and Ryans discussed how pleased he and the organization have been with Stroud/Mills/Keenum quarterback room this year.

"We've felt we've had a really strong quarterback group since training camp," Ryans said. "We feel really good about all three guys that we've had, and in this league, you never know what happens at the position, and it's comforting to have three guys who can go out and play and you don't miss a beat."

Mills and Keenum have combined to start 90 games in their career.

Rookies' growth

Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. didn't practice, wide receiver Tank Dell and center Jarrett Patterson are on injured reserve, and defensive end Dylan Horton is on the non-football illness injured reserve.

That means left guard Juice Scruggs, wide reiver Xavier Hutchinson and safety Brandon Hill were the only drafted rookies who practiced today. Hutchinson has been involved on special teams throughout the season, and on Sunday at New York was targeted three times. He explained how he continues to grow in this offense.

"Had a lot of ups and downs in that game," Hutchinson said. "I'm really just learning and taking everything with the positives, putting everything in perspective, trying to keep going forward. Don't want to take any steps back."

Scruggs, meanwhile, detailed the little things he's intent on improving, like footwork and technique.

"As a whole, I feel myself getting better," Scruggs said. "Each game I'm just trying to stack days and get better at the little things. Eventually it will show up in a bigger picture."

Titanic Trio

Tennessee has a dangerous trio offensively in running back Derrick Henry, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Will Levis. Joshua Koch has more HERE.

Injury Report

**HERE** is a complete injury report, for both the Texans and Titans, from Wednesday's practice.

