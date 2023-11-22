Robert Woods nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Nov 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM
Houston Texans Staff
MicrosoftTeams-image

Robert Woods is the Texans nominee for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The veteran receiver is up for the honor that gets presented on an annual basis to the NFL player "who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

Houston nominated Woods, who was named a captain by his teammates earlier this season. He's started eight games and caught 28 passes for 289 yards and a score. 19 of his receptions have resulted in a Texans first down. 

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

