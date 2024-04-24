Rocking with the new uniforms | Daily Brew

Yesterday was memorable.
The Texans unveiled their new uniforms in the morning, and then celebrated with a party downtown at night. After 20-plus years of basically the same threads, there's a new set of four unique ones, inspired by our fans.
They were officially introduced to the public at 10 a.m. and started flying off the shelves inside the Houston Texans Team Shop shortly thereafter.
Forbes Magazine was along for the ride for much of the uniform re-design process, and you can read that deep dive here.
Check it out: the 67-foot tall Sam Houston statue in Huntsville is wearing a Color Rush jersey for the next two weeks.
On the football side of things, the Texans added a linebacker to the mix yesterday when free agent Jason Phillips signed with the team.
Longtime NFL Columnist John McClain did a Texans Mock Draft and projected these nine players to Houston.