Rookie talents, Laremy Tunsil's new bling, Texans pup | Daily Brew

The Texans added a couple of tight ends, Nick Vannett and Dalton Keene as well as kicker Jake Bates, since Tuesday's practice. Check out the corresponding roster moves here and here.

According to reports, DL Demone Harris is retiring after four seasons in the NFL. Harris, who signed as an undrafted college free agent with Tampa Bay in 2018, played for the Buccaneers and the Chiefs before the Texans signed him to the practice squad in Nov. 2021. The defensive lineman saw action in four games with one start for Houston.

