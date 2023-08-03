Rookie talents, Laremy Tunsil's new bling, Texans pup | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans had a much-needed day off for players on Wednesday, but the news from training camp never stops.
Wide receiver Tank Dell is soaking up all the knowledge from Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre in camp. According to OC Bobby Slowik, Dell is "extremely fun to coach." Dell also had a familiar face stop by camp to watch him.
Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil celebrated another year around the sun yesterday. Check out the new bling:
Jonathan Greenard caught up with our social media team for a round of rapid-fire questions after practice.
Greenard isn't the only Texans defensive lineman that can sing. We need a sing-off between Greenard and rookie Will Anderson Jr.
The Texans also announced their joint collaboration with Kroger and America's VetDogs to name and train their second future service dog, a nine-week-old male, black Golden/Labrador Retriever mix. This remarkable initiative aims to provide a disabled veteran or first responder with disabilities with a highly trained and devoted service dog. Get ready for 16-18 months of adorable puppy posts…
The Texans added a couple of tight ends, Nick Vannett and Dalton Keene as well as kicker Jake Bates, since Tuesday's practice. Check out the corresponding roster moves here and here.
According to reports, DL Demone Harris is retiring after four seasons in the NFL. Harris, who signed as an undrafted college free agent with Tampa Bay in 2018, played for the Buccaneers and the Chiefs before the Texans signed him to the practice squad in Nov. 2021. The defensive lineman saw action in four games with one start for Houston.
And finally,
Football season is officially here with the Hall of Fame game taking place tonight in Canton, Ohio between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. Could the winner of this game be headed to the playoffs? NBC Sports has a murky stat for you to consider:
The Texans will begin their preseason in one week when they head to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots on Aug. 10.