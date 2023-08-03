Rookie talents, Laremy Tunsil's new bling, Texans pup | Daily Brew

Aug 03, 2023 at 08:38 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

16x9_Thumbnail_DB Tunsil fans

The Houston Texans had a much-needed day off for players on Wednesday, but the news from training camp never stops.

Wide receiver Tank Dell is soaking up all the knowledge from Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre in camp. According to OC Bobby Slowik, Dell is "extremely fun to coach." Dell also had a familiar face stop by camp to watch him.

Tank Dell getting extra coaching from Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr.

Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil celebrated another year around the sun yesterday. Check out the new bling:

Jonathan Greenard caught up with our social media team for a round of rapid-fire questions after practice.

Greenard isn't the only Texans defensive lineman that can sing. We need a sing-off between Greenard and rookie Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans also announced their joint collaboration with Kroger and America's VetDogs to name and train their second future service dog, a nine-week-old male, black Golden/Labrador Retriever mix. This remarkable initiative aims to provide a disabled veteran or first responder with disabilities with a highly trained and devoted service dog. Get ready for 16-18 months of adorable puppy posts…

The Texans added a couple of tight ends, Nick Vannett and Dalton Keene as well as kicker Jake Bates, since Tuesday's practice. Check out the corresponding roster moves here and here.

According to reports, DL Demone Harris is retiring after four seasons in the NFL. Harris, who signed as an undrafted college free agent with Tampa Bay in 2018, played for the Buccaneers and the Chiefs before the Texans signed him to the practice squad in Nov. 2021. The defensive lineman saw action in four games with one start for Houston.

And finally,

Football season is officially here with the Hall of Fame game taking place tonight in Canton, Ohio between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. Could the winner of this game be headed to the playoffs? NBC Sports has a murky stat for you to consider:

The Texans will begin their preseason in one week when they head to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots on Aug. 10.

An Nov 04, 2022 image from the Operation Finally Home Community Development Event in Houston, TX.

Related Content

news

The Terminator, Defensive standouts, JG, JV & FV | Daily Brew

A check-in on Will "The Terminator" Anderson, Jr, some of his defensive buddies, and another big baseball day in August.

news

Sting's big play, Stroud's love of the scheme, full pads | Daily Brew

Derek Stingley is making plays in practice, C.J. Stroud has been putting in the mental work and full pads are out at Houston Texans training camp.

news

The pads are on, Will Anderson Jr....and Tetris | Daily Brew

The Texans put pads on this morning at practice, and it's a birthday of sorts for a prominent video game from the 1980's.

news

QBs, Coach and Making the Cut | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer checked in from camp with a few notable tidbits of news.

news

Training Camp Eve, position breakdowns and Whataburger goes to Vegas | Daily Brew

Daily Brew highlights all the news just 24 hours ahead of Texans training camp with roster moves, position breakdowns and the latest news on Texas' favorite burger.

news

Training Camp is here, Vince Wilfork, Eye of the Tiger | Daily Brew

At long last, Texans Training Camp week is upon us. Plus, we look back at a couple Texans defensive linemen, and remember one of the greatest 1980's/sports songs ever.

news

The G.O.A.T. Speaks | Daily Brew

Texans legend Andre Johnson sounds off about a few things in particular on the final Friday before Training Camp begins.

news

Training camp cheat sheets, Ring of Honor talk, Team USA all the way | Daily Brew

We've all your training camp position notes, who will be next in the Ring of Honor and a shoutout to Team USA in the Women's World Cup in today's Daily Brew.

news

Madden Ratings for Texans rookies...and HBD Goose | Daily Brew

A couple of prominent Texans rookies found out their Madden ratings for this season, we're a week away from camp starting, and Happy Birthday to Goose.

news

Training camp, Battle Red helmets, The Bachelor talk | Daily Brew

Training camp kicks off around the NFL today, top takeaways from the Texans home game theme announcement, plus Bachelor talk (don't roll your eyes) make the cut for Daily Brew.

news

Camping, Gary Kubiak, Connor Barwin and The Hoff | Daily Brew

Some big AFC South news went down over the weekend, and some former Texans were in the news recently as well.

Advertising