Second annual Houston Texans Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank set for Aug. 31

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans will host the second annual Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank on Thursday, Aug. 31. All proceeds will benefit the Houston Texans Foundation and its mission to be Champions for Youth. This year's event will be chaired by Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, and Lady Texans Kathleen Caserio, Jamila Ryans and Jamie Grissom.

"The Season Premiere will be a wonderful way for us to celebrate a new season with our team," Janice McNair said. "No one is more excited for this season of Texans football than I am, and I can't wait to see the team on the field this fall."

"We're looking forward to an incredible night on the field at NRG Stadium as we introduce the 2023 Texans and enjoy a delicious meal, live music and games alongside our community partners and fans," Hannah McNair said. "Giving back to our great city is at the heart of who we are as an organization and funds raised at this special evening will help us amplify our efforts to make a meaningful impact across our community year-round."

Guests will join Texans celebrities, including Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair, General Manager Nick Caserio, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, Texans President Greg Grissom, TORO, Legends, Cheerleaders and Lady Texans, on the field of NRG Stadium as the 2023 team is premiered for the first time. The night will feature dinner by Berg Hospitality followed by games and live music in the Texans Casino, as well as live and silent auctions.

Last year's inaugural event raised more than $800,000 to support the Texans' efforts to inspire hope in Houston. Since 2002, the Texans Foundation has raised more than $45.3 million to support programs in education, character development, and health and wellness to empower the next generation.

For more information, visit www.HoustonTexans.com/SeasonPremiere.

