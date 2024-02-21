 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Some signings, an Andre Johnson connection and fan questions | Daily Brew

Feb 21, 2024 at 10:57 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewlights

We're halfway through the work week and getting closer and closer to the start of the Combine.

Hope your Wednesday's going splendidly.

The Texans re-signed a few players over the last day or so.

One of them was cornerback and special teams standout D'Angelo Ross. He logged eight special teams tackles in 13 games last fall. He's back.

Houston also signed a defensive end named Marcus Haynes. He was a rookie last season in Denver, and a member of the Broncos' practice squad.

I answered some fan questions yesterday in 'Fans Wanna Know'. As you might expect, there were plenty about free agency, how bright the future actually is, along with some other things. Each week, one person wins Texas Lottery Scratchoffs for their question.

Elsewhere, the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL get going at the end of March. C.J. Johnson is the head coach, and he's got a really cool tie to Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson. The two were on KIAH recently, as you can see HERE.

Finally, John Harris and I recorded a 'Texans In the Lab' yesterday. We got on a Mock Draft Simulator and picked some players for the Texans in the 2024 NFL Draft. You can listen to it on iTunes HERE, or watch it below. Or both.

Related Content

news

Hoops, HBD, a quiet week...and more 'Dre | Daily Brew

C.J. Stroud played basketball, it's Dameon Pierce's birthday and Andre Johnson had a whole show dedicated to him over the weekend.
news

Stroud and Proud | Daily Brew

QB C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are basking in the fun of a great season and a promising 2024 to come.
news

Tank Dell and Andre Johnson, plus fan questions | Daily Brew

Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson was back in the building on Wednesday and shared his thoughts on how honored he is to be headed to Canton.
news

Lots to love, 'Dre Day, and merchandise is on sale | Daily Brew

Happy Valentine's Day! The Houston Texans are a loveable bunch these days, and Andre Johnson is getting honored this morning at NRG Stadium.
news

Closure, a beginning, and C.J. Stroud's walk down Radio Row | Daily Brew

The Super Bowl and 2023 are now officially in the books, Texans Radio hits the airwaves again tonight and C.J. Stroud took an interesting walk in Las Vegas.
news

Oh what a night! Texans triumph in Las Vegas | Daily Brew

It was a memorable evening for the Houston Texans at last night's 'NFL Honors' award ceremony
news

IMPORTANT night ahead for the Houston Texans | Daily Brew

Several Houston Texans, past and present, are up for some accolades this evening at the 'NFL Honors' show in Las Vegas.
news

1 more day...and a Texans Super Bowl commercial emerges | Daily Brew

We're one day closer to finding out whether or not Andre Johnson will make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Plus, there's a Super Bowl commercial that has a Houston Texans tie.
news

Prime Time Game Predictions | Daily Brew

A lot of the general public and the TV prognosticators are predicting big things for the Texans in 2024.
news

A big week ahead for Andre Johnson & Texans | Daily Brew

Legendary wide receiver Andre Johnson will find out Thursday evening if he's in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and some more Houston Texans might be honored in other ways as well. 
news

Offseason Signs, and a Signing | Daily Brew

You know it's the offseason if I'm watching C.J. Stroud in the Pro Bowl Games and I'm sweating the outcome of friendly skills challenge like a playoff berth hangs in the balance.
Advertising