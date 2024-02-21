Some signings, an Andre Johnson connection and fan questions | Daily Brew

We're halfway through the work week and getting closer and closer to the start of the Combine.
Hope your Wednesday's going splendidly.
The Texans re-signed a few players over the last day or so.
One of them was cornerback and special teams standout D'Angelo Ross. He logged eight special teams tackles in 13 games last fall. He's back.
Houston also signed a defensive end named Marcus Haynes. He was a rookie last season in Denver, and a member of the Broncos' practice squad.
I answered some fan questions yesterday in 'Fans Wanna Know'. As you might expect, there were plenty about free agency, how bright the future actually is, along with some other things. Each week, one person wins Texas Lottery Scratchoffs for their question.
Elsewhere, the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL get going at the end of March. C.J. Johnson is the head coach, and he's got a really cool tie to Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson. The two were on KIAH recently, as you can see HERE.
Finally, John Harris and I recorded a 'Texans In the Lab' yesterday. We got on a Mock Draft Simulator and picked some players for the Texans in the 2024 NFL Draft. You can listen to it on iTunes HERE, or watch it below. Or both.