Some signings, an Andre Johnson connection and fan questions | Daily Brew

I answered some fan questions yesterday in 'Fans Wanna Know'. As you might expect, there were plenty about free agency, how bright the future actually is, along with some other things. Each week, one person wins Texas Lottery Scratchoffs for their question.

Elsewhere, the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL get going at the end of March. C.J. Johnson is the head coach, and he's got a really cool tie to Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson. The two were on KIAH recently, as you can see HERE.