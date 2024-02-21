Free Agent interest in Houston, candy & a new era | Fans Wanna Know

John Robinson: Dear Drew, Who do you believe was the most impactful player in Texans history?

DD: Andre Johnson on offense and J.J. Watt on defense. Johnson was the first great player in franchise history, and he'll enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August. He was also the first player the team put in the Ring of Honor, and they did so in 2017, just two years after he retired from the NFL. He was the focal point of the offense and typically the best player on the field, no matter the opponent. Defenses focused on him, and still couldn't stop him.

As for Watt, he was a 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and in 2014 he got MVP votes. That season was remarkable: he scored five touchdowns, rang up 20.5 sacks and logged 51 quarterback hits.

He'll head to Canton when he's eligible in four years.

Joe Olivo: Dear Drew, Do you believe this is the most exciting time in Houston, Texas in franchise history with this quarterback, C.J. Stroud?

DD: Yes. He's the main reason why, but certainly not the only one. Along with Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and some other budding stars, the future is exceedingly bright.

It felt a little like this heading into the 2012 regular season. Houston started that campaign 11-1 before faltering a bit in the month of December and exiting the playoffs with a Divisional Round loss.