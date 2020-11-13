Sounds of the Week | Week 10

Nov 13, 2020 at 05:08 PM
Houston Texans Staff

Houston Texans coaches and players met with the media in Week 10 ahead of the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns matchup.

Friday, November 13, 2020: Romeo Crennel, Whitney Mercilus and Josh McCown spoke with the media

Thursday November 12, 2020: Anthony Weaver, Tim Kelly, Brandin Cooks and Duke Johnson spoke with the media

Wednesday, November 11, 2020: Romeo Crennel, J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson spoke with the media

