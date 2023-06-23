Stories of DeMeco Ryans, Top All-Time Texans, burger wars | Daily Brew

Jun 23, 2023 at 11:25 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

16x9_Thumbnail_Demeco DB practice3

It's Friday! Daily Brew brings you all the latest Texans news mixed in with some Astros crossover, an All-Time Top Five list (who doesn't love lists?) and Houston burger joints get caught up in NBA Draft chatter. But first…

Take a look at Head Coach DeMeco Ryans through the eyes of his former teammates and now-retired Houston Texans players. After conducting numerous interviews for his "Where are they now?" series following the Texans Legends community, Drew Dougherty compiled some of the best quotes and wholesome stories about Ryans from former players.

During the 2006 season, Ryans impressed fellow linebacker Kailee Wong in a Week 11 road win at Oakland.

"I remember when we played the Raiders," Wong said. "That was going on my ninth year and I'd never seen a stat line like that. He had a stat in every single column. Forced fumble, fumble recovery, interception, sack, tackle for loss. (EDITOR'S NOTE: Ryans also tallied 15 tackles and three pass breakups) That's incredible. That's unheard of. I would love to know how many people have ever put up a stat line like that. He did that as a rookie."

For LB Darryl Sharpton, it was no surprise that Ryans got into coaching and quickly climbed the ranks.

"DeMeco and I had a conversation once and he asked me, 'Hey, man, what do you want to do when you're done with football?' I was like, 'I'll probably get into some business or something, or try my hand at entrepreneurship.'"

I reciprocated the question, and he said 'I'll probably get into coaching.'"

During veteran minicamp practice last week, roughly 39 Legends attended and watched Ryans in action with the current 2023 roster.

Best Non-QBs in Texans History? Chris Simms Ranks Top 5

-Chris Simms, former NFL QB and current NBC analyst, ranks the five best non-quarterback players for each team as part of an ongoing series. For the Texans, Simms and co-host Ahmed Fareed chose the five greatest players in history as WR Andre Johnson, LT Duane Brown, RB Arian Foster, DE J.J. Watt and WR DeAndre Hopkins.

Two of the three other players in contention are currently Texans: LT Laremy Tunsil and HC DeMeco Ryans. The third is LB Brian Cushing.

Fans can vote for the Best 21st Century players here.

Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr, Jalen Pitre, others to attend Derek Stingley Sr. Cover One Elite Football Camp in Hawaii

-Derek Stingley Sr., father of Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr., will be holding the first annual Cover One Elite Football Camp from June 22 to June 26 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teammates that will be attending include Jalen Pitre, Christian Harris, Jacobi Francis along with a number of other NFL players.

C.J. Stroud attends Astros game courtesy of new friend Alex Bregman

-Earlier this week, C.J. Stroud attended an Astros game. The Texans rookie QB was a guest of third baseman Alex Bregman, watching the Astros beat the Mets from a suite and then from behind home plate.

Texans mailbag: What could the LB and DL rotations look like? What’s up with Kenyon Green?

Can Christian Harris Improve Texans' Linebacking Corps?

DeMeco Ryans: Nick Caserio has been really fun to work with

‘It’s coming along just as I expected’: DeMeco Ryans offers his take on the team ahead of training camp

In other sports news, the NBA Draft took place Thursday night. The Houston Rockets' No. 4 overall pick, Amen Thompson, created a bit of controversy with his post-selection interview.

Whataburger jumped into the conversation minutes later, but in support of San Antonio Spurs No. 1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama.

The great thing about Houston, though? Plenty of delicious burger options...

website_TexansPodcast_DeepSlant

Deepi Sidhu talks to current and former players about their lives, focusing on lifestyle, Houston and pop culture.

Listen Now

Related Content

news

Burning questions: Is Derek Stingley Jr. poised for a breakout season, plus what's with this HEAT?| Daily Brew

Derek Stingley Jr. looks forward to a big Year 2, players joke about the Houston heat and a social media cage fight for the ages in Thursday's Daily Brew.

news

Who would you add? Plus, Happy Texans bday | Daily Brew

The All-32 NFL Draft is re-visited. If you don't know what that means, no sweat. Just read below and then do one with your friends.

news

C.J. Stroud chatter, J.J. Watt's next move...and Bo Jackson | Daily Brew

QB C.J. Stroud, Ring of Honoree J.J. Watt and SuperHero Bo Jackson all check in on the latest Daily Brew.

news

Juneteenth, Father's Day and more | Daily Brew

The Texans are celebrating Juneteenth, celebrated Father's Day over the weekend, and are in the midst of the 6-week break before training camp.

news

Don't get soft, cut some hair, Haywood Jeffires & more | Daily Brew

This Daily Brew has a reminder by DeMeco Ryans before the long break, some more memories of J.J. Watt, and an appreciation of a great Houston wide receiver.

news

A signing, some boxing, and Forrest Gump | Daily Brew

News about a Houston Texans signing, the run defense getting bolstered and a Forrest Gump lookalike dominate today's Daily Brew.

news

Minicamp is over, Mike Leach to the Hall, 1990's news | Daily Brew

The Texans wrapped up their offseason conditioning program Wednesday with the final Veteran Minicamp. Also, Mike Leach is headed to a Hall of Fame, and some delicious 1990's tidbits are on the menu.

news

Veteran Minicamp and J.J. Watt Ring of Honor reaction | Daily Brew

Veteran Minicamp is here, the world reacts to J.J. Watt's return to Houston and QB news in today's edition of Daily Brew.

news

J.J. Watt returns home, Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys | Daily Brew

Monday's Daily Brew is all about J.J. Watt being the 6.12.23 surprise, plus a hilarious college baseball interview and Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys.

news

Tytus Howard's big award and Texans go bowling | Daily Brew

Tytus Howard is the 2023 Black College Pro Player of the Year, the Texans wrap up OTAs with bowling, plus a science lesson that will make you instantly smarter are just a few of the hot Daily Brew topics for Friday.

news

Questions for Coach Ryans, rookie art and the end of a Scandoval | Daily Brew

This Thursday edition is as black as the Houston Texans latest tweet graphic and the shocking end of a three-week Vanderpump Rules Scandoval finale.

Advertising