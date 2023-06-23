Former Texans say DeMeco Ryans is "breath of fresh air" the team needed

SMITH : "He's a winner. He's proved that. He understands what he's doing. We're excited, man. Excited ain't even the best word to describe it. We know he's going to have those guys pumped and he's going to bring the best out of everybody."

SHARPTON : "DeMeco coming here just felt like one of those things that was almost too good to be true. Like 'Ahh, he'll probably end up somewhere else.'

But then when it actually happened, I was like, 'Whoa, this is real? DeMeco's actually coming back here to be the head coach? My buddy DeMeco, my lockermate, the guy who sat right next to me?'"

WONG: "I couldn't be more bullish on the Texans because we have a guy that is not only going to engage with the players, but he's going to engage at a very high level in everything. With the media, with the fans, with the community. He really is one of those people that just is a genuinely great person. How you do some thing is how you do everything, and he excels at some thing. So everything he does is excellence. I couldn't be happier."