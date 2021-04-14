Success stories at 212th overall in the NFL Draft

The Texans have the 212th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, and over time, a few productive offensive linemen have been taken in that slot.

Houston holds eight picks in this year's Draft, starting in the third round at 67th overall, and finishing in the seventh round at 233rd overall. The 212th pick is one of three sixth-rounders for the Texans, and it was obtained in last year's Draft-day trade with the Saints.

81 players have been drafted at spot 212. 46 of those players actually suited up in an NFL regular season contest. 25 would start a game in their career, and 16 wound up starting more than 10 games in their career.

Below are four players taken in the 212th spot, who went on to successful careers in the League.

OL Harry Galbreath - An All-American at Tennessee in 1987, Galbreath was an 8th-round choice by the Dolphins in the 1988 NFL Draft. He started 75 games over the next five seasons at right guard in Miami. Galbreath then went to Green Bay, where he started every game from 1993-1995. After a 1996 season in which he started eight games at left guard for the Jets, Galbreath retired with nine NFL seasons under his belt.

OL Mark Dennis - The Dolphins found some late-round success at 212th overall in consecutive years. The spring before Miami drafted Galbreath, they plucked Dennis out of Illinois. He'd spend the next seven seasons with the Dolphins, starting 50 games and appearing in 40 others, primarily at right tackle. Dennis spent 1994 in Cincinnati before finishing his career with the expansion Carolina Panthers in 1995 and 1996. Ulitmately, he started 68 games, and played in 125 total in his decade-long NFL career.

OL Walt Cudzik - In 1954, Washington selected the Purdue center, and he started one game that season. He didn't play football again until 1960, when he joined the Boston Patriots of the AFL. For the next four years he started every game at center there. He finished his career with 14 more starts for the Buffalo Bills in 1964.