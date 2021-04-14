Success stories at 212th overall in the NFL Draft

Apr 14, 2021 at 02:47 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans have the 212th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, and over time, a few productive offensive linemen have been taken in that slot.

Houston holds eight picks in this year's Draft, starting in the third round at 67th overall, and finishing in the seventh round at 233rd overall. The 212th pick is one of three sixth-rounders for the Texans, and it was obtained in last year's Draft-day trade with the Saints.

81 players have been drafted at spot 212. 46 of those players actually suited up in an NFL regular season contest. 25 would start a game in their career, and 16 wound up starting more than 10 games in their career.

Below are four players taken in the 212th spot, who went on to successful careers in the League.

OL Harry Galbreath - An All-American at Tennessee in 1987, Galbreath was an 8th-round choice by the Dolphins in the 1988 NFL Draft. He started 75 games over the next five seasons at right guard in Miami. Galbreath then went to Green Bay, where he started every game from 1993-1995. After a 1996 season in which he started eight games at left guard for the Jets, Galbreath retired with nine NFL seasons under his belt.

OL Mark Dennis - The Dolphins found some late-round success at 212th overall in consecutive years. The spring before Miami drafted Galbreath, they plucked Dennis out of Illinois. He'd spend the next seven seasons with the Dolphins, starting 50 games and appearing in 40 others, primarily at right tackle. Dennis spent 1994 in Cincinnati before finishing his career with the expansion Carolina Panthers in 1995 and 1996. Ulitmately, he started 68 games, and played in 125 total in his decade-long NFL career.

OL Walt Cudzik - In 1954, Washington selected the Purdue center, and he started one game that season. He didn't play football again until 1960, when he joined the Boston Patriots of the AFL. For the next four years he started every game at center there. He finished his career with 14 more starts for the Buffalo Bills in 1964.

TE Lin Dawson - The Patriots took Dawson in the 8th round of the 1981 Draft, and the NC-State product spent 10 years in the League. He started 75 games for the Pats, and also started in their Super Bowl loss to the Chicago Bears. Dawson averaged 10.5 yards per catch, caught eight touchdowns and finished with 1,233 receiving yards in a decade of NFL work.

Related Content

news

Texans have 21 picks in next 3 NFL Drafts

Looking ahead, the Texans have eight picks in next year's NFL Draft, six in 2025, and all seven in 2026. 
news

UPDATE: After trade, Texans have 8 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Following a late-August trade with the Arizona Cardinals, the Houston Texans have eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Texans announce 2023 Draft Class jersey numbers

Find out which jersey numbers the 2023 Houston Texans Draft Class will wear this season.
news

Wild year awaits Texans with QB's they'll face | Daily Brew

While the Houston Texans don't yet know their schedule for 2023, they know their opponents. The quarterbacks for those clubs represent a unique challenge this fall compared to recent seasons.
news

National media weigh in on Stroud, Anderson

Even before the 2023 NFL Draft began, national media members loved C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson and their fits with the Texans.
news

Texans now have 8 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans made some moves during the 2023 NFL Draft, and as a result, they now have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Caserio, Stroud team up to keep WR Tank Dell in Houston

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio got input from second overall pick C.J. Stroud about University of Houston receiver Tank Dell, who the Texans wound up taking in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

NFL players--past, present and future--sound off on 2023 Texans NFL Draft

From Tytus Howard to Tavierre Thomas, and J.J. Watt to Dez Bryant, players of the past, present and future sounded off with high praise for some of the 2023 NFL Draft weekend moves made by the Houston Texans.
news

Why THIS offseason might be most exciting ever for Texans

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer has seen it all with the club. He explains why, or why not, the 2023 offseason is the best one in franchise history.
news

From JuCo to the Texans: WR Xavier Hutchinson's NFL dream comes true

From his days at Blinn College to a sixth-round draft pick for the Houston Texans, WR Xavier Hutchinson hopes to continue his relentless style of play.
news

Notre Dame O-lineman Jarrett Patterson a versatile player up front

The Houston Texans selected Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he brings a good level of versatility to the club.
news

With Draft finished, plenty on the horizon for Texans

Now that the NFL Draft has concluded, there are a few key dates ahead for the Houston Texans, starting with rookie minicamp in less than two weeks.
Advertising