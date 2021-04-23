Success Stories at 67th overall in NFL Draft

The first pick the Texans have in the NFL Draft this year is 67th overall, and plenty of notable names have emerged from that spot in League history.

Here at HoustonTexans.com, we're wrapping up our look back at the most productive players taken in each of the eight overall spots where Houston has a pick. Because of the deal that netted them Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, the Texans won't pick until the third round. That happens next Friday night in Cleveland. At 67th overall, there have been 91 players selected in the history of the Draft. 67 of those players appeared in at least one regular season game, and 37 wound up starting 16 games or more in their career.

The only other time Houston had the 67th overall pick was in 2003, when they took outside linebacker Antwan Peek in the third round out of the University of Cincinnati.

Here are a few 67th overall picks who enjoyed, and are currently enjoying, fruitful NFL careers.

QB Ken Anderson - The Bengals took the Augustana (IL) signal-caller in the third round of the 1971 NFL Draft, and he would spend the next 16 seasons with Cincinnati. He was selected to four Pro Bowls, guided the Bengals to the 1981 Super Bowl, and finished his career with 32,838 passing yards, 197 touchdown passes and 20 touchdown runs. Many have argued Anderson deserves a bust in Canton, Ohio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

RB Alvin Kamara - He's only been in the NFL four seasons, but he's been a Pro Bowler in each of those years, and has a combined 6,164 rushing and receiving yards. He's run for 43 touchdowns and caught another 15 in those four seasons, and been one of the driving forces for a potent Saints offense. New Orleans selected Kamara in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.

OL Robert Pratt - A third-rounder for the Baltimore Colts in 1974, the North Carolina Tar Heel started 151 games over 12 NFL seasons. As a left guard with the Colts from 1974 to 1981, Pratt was a fixture up front. The final four seasons of his career were spent with the Seahawks, where he started 52 games at right guard.