Sunday rumble for division lead | Daily Brew

Nov 24, 2023 at 09:07 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

collinsbrew

Everybody recover from Turkey Day?

Out shopping?

Whatever you're doing, if you're reading this, you're likely ultra-hyped for the Jags game this Sunday.

When we last saw Jacksonville the Texans were putting together a decisive victory in North Florida. The Jaguars went on a roll after that, winning six of their next seven.

They were the off-season darlings of the division but there could be a changing of the guard on Sunday with a Texans win. Josh Koch **wrote about how the Texans have fared since**. C.J. Stroud and company are putting together a tremendous run. 

While we're looking at the run, let's look back at another eye-popping afternoon at NRG Stadium. The Texans once again saw a game come down to the wire and come away victorious. The video crew was all over the action.

If you want more information about the Jags, there's really no better way to go than to our Texans Radio interview with Nick Caserio. He's busy making transactions, draft prepping and helping scout every week. And he doesn't overeat on Thanksgiving (yes, of course we ask him about this). He knows the Jags have gotten better and, as he points out, every team changes through the course of a season.

We were wondering how DeMeco Ryans would handle the Thanksgiving holiday with his players. He offered up the strategy for the week and also shared how hungry his team is (for winning, not Turkey…

But I'm sure they love their Turkey).

Speaking of Turkey, players **were out and about this week**, giving away food and trying to make people's lives better during this holiday week. It should be noted that players give up their free time to do stuff like this. These are the kind of guys you want representing your city, as well as winning games for you.

