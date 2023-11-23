Texans give thanks, give back to many during Thanksgiving week

Nov 22, 2023 at 09:59 PM
Houston Texans Staff

JALEN PITRE VOLUNTEERING AT KIDS' MEALS INC.

Last week, Texans S Jalen Pitre earned the NFLPA Community MVP Award for distributing 300 Thanksgiving meals to families in need and helping raise $25,000 (and counting) in partnership with Kids Meals Inc. to help end childhood hunger. On Sunday, Pitre arrived to the stadium in a Kids' Meals delivery truck to raise awareness for his Feed 5 More campaign.

WILL ANDERSON JR. HIGH SCHOOL SURRPISE

On Monday, Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. surprised the varsity football team at Royal High School with a Thanksgiving meal. He also gave out grocery gift cards to each player and their family to shop for holiday items. Anderson Jr. was joined at the event by DE Jerry Hughes and DE Ali Gaye.

wajroyal

D-LINE GROCERY SURPRISE

Led by Texans DT Maliek Collins and DE Jonathan Greenard, the Texans defensive line surprised shoppers at a local H-E-B with funds to shop for Thanksgiving dinner on Monday evening. Collins and Greenard were joined by DT Khalil Davis and DT Kurt Hinish at the event.

C.J. STROUD FOUNDATION QUARTERBACKING HUNGER EVENT

On Tuesday, Texans QB C.J. Stroud provided 100 single moms and their children with $100 gift cards, vouchers for a Thanksgiving turkey and hoodies at a local H-E-B.

JON WEEKS VISIT TO TEXAS CHILDREN'S

Texans LS Jon Weeks provided Thanksgiving lunch for heart patients and their families at Texas Children's on Tuesday. Weeks has a longstanding tradition of visiting the hospital during the holidays and he was joined by P Cameron Johnston, K Matt Ammendola and Texans Special Teams coaches.

sttch

NICO COLLINS TURKEY GIVEAWAY

Texans WR Nico Collins volunteered at Almeda Plaza Missionary Baptist Church's community pantry distribution with the Houston Food Bank on Tuesday. Collins and the volunteers provided 100 members of the community with turkeys.

nicoturkey

TURKEY TIME WITH THE O-LINE

Led by Texans T Tytus Howard, the Texans offensive line and Kroger hosted a Thanksgiving meal pick-up for families in need this holiday season. The players, who generously donated all sides and dessert, distributed the 300 meals at the Kroger Gate at NRG Stadium.

LAREMY TUNSIL THANKSGIVING FOOD AND GROCERY DISTRIBUTION EVENT

On Wednesday evening, Texans T Laremy Tunsil hosted a Thanksgiving food and grocery distribution event at the Houston Texans YMCA. Tunsil was joined by QB C.J. Stroud at the event.

