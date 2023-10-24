Tank Dell returns, new roster additions, TD cellys | Daily Brew

Happy Tuesday!

The Houston Texans came back from the bye recharged and ready to take on Week 8, so let's get to the top news from Monday.

Players were back on on the field at the Houston Methodist Training Center for a bonus day of practice and the vibes were (as the kids say) immaculate.

WR Tank Dell, who missed the Week 6 game against New Orleans while in the concussion protocol, practiced too. Plus, Jimmie Ward visited his high school in Mobile, Alabama over the weekend where he saw his jersey retired. Find out what else went down on Monday in the 1-Minute Recap.

The Texans are prepping for the Carolina Panthers this week as the top two 2023 NFL Draft picks, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, go head-to-head for the first time as NFL players.

If you've seen any of Stroud's nine touchdowns this season, you must have seen what is quickly emerging as a staple celebration - the handshake. It's Stroud's pièce de résistance after each score.

Houston also added DE Myjai (pronounced MY-Jay) Sanders to the roster on Monday. The 2022 third-round pick out of Cincinnati impressed Ryans during the draft process.

Ryans reflected on the bye week and looked ahead to Sunday's matchup in Carolina on his weekly podcast Monday. Check out the full show here.

