"Different vibe" at Texans Monday practice

The Houston Texans had a bonus day of practice on Monday, following their Week 7 bye. The team got to work after getting away for a few days of added rest.

"Stepping back out at practice, you feel a different vibe," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "You feel a different energy from our guys. I think guys are refreshed by the bye week. I feel like it came at the right time for us and where we were as a team and guys are amped up. They're ready to get going. We're ready to go against a good team in Carolina this week."

The Texans, who have won three of their last four games, will travel to Carolina to face No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Panthers on Sunday. Young has thrown for 967 yards (63.2 percent completion), six touchdowns and four interceptions through five games this season.

"All rookie quarterbacks are different," Ryans said. "Everybody has strengths, they have their weaknesses, and Bryce [Young] has done a really good job this year with what he's been given. He's made some good decisions with the football. He's made some really nice plays, so [I'm] really encouraged by Bryce and his play and what he's done, so we have our hands full this week, for sure."

C.J. Stroud, drafted No. 2 overall, has thrown nine touchdowns and one interception for an 11th ranked Texans offense that is averaging 347.3 yards per game. The Panthers, ranked 24th overall averaging 294.7 yards per game, will have a new playcaller in OC Thomas Brown.