"Different vibe" at Texans Monday practice

Oct 23, 2023 at 04:28 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans had a bonus day of practice on Monday, following their Week 7 bye. The team got to work after getting away for a few days of added rest.

"Stepping back out at practice, you feel a different vibe," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "You feel a different energy from our guys. I think guys are refreshed by the bye week. I feel like it came at the right time for us and where we were as a team and guys are amped up. They're ready to get going. We're ready to go against a good team in Carolina this week."

The Texans, who have won three of their last four games, will travel to Carolina to face No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Panthers on Sunday. Young has thrown for 967 yards (63.2 percent completion), six touchdowns and four interceptions through five games this season.

"All rookie quarterbacks are different," Ryans said. "Everybody has strengths, they have their weaknesses, and Bryce [Young] has done a really good job this year with what he's been given. He's made some good decisions with the football. He's made some really nice plays, so [I'm] really encouraged by Bryce and his play and what he's done, so we have our hands full this week, for sure."

C.J. Stroud, drafted No. 2 overall, has thrown nine touchdowns and one interception for an 11th ranked Texans offense that is averaging 347.3 yards per game. The Panthers, ranked 24th overall averaging 294.7 yards per game, will have a new playcaller in OC Thomas Brown.

Kickoff against the Panthers is Sunday at noon CT from Bank of America Stadium.

Related Content

news

C.J. Stroud vs. Bryce Young, Jimmie Ward's role, celebrating Dusty Baker | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are gearing up for their Week 8 matchup at Carolina for the battle of top draft picks, No. 1 Bryce Young vs. No. 2 C.J. Stroud. 
news

Tank Dell returns, new roster additions, TD cellys | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans came back from the bye recharged and ready to take on Week 8 with a healthy Tank Dell, a new face at DE and other top news from Monday. 
news

C.J. Stroud's productive weekend and back to football | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are back at work this morning. QB C.J. Stroud went back to Ohio State over the weekend, but also hosted a football camp on Sunday in Houston.
news

Blake Cashman, DBs get a surprise gift, roster moves | Daily Brew

Blake Cashman, C.J. Stroud are getting national love this week, plus Jimmie Ward surprises the DBs.
news

C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans get bye week started, Lance Bass with hilarious MNF sign | Daily Brew

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans get their bye week started off in a big way, plus former NSYNC member Lance Bass is going viral for his hilarious sign on Monday Night Football. 
news

Demeco Ryans' plans for the bye week, message to team

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans outlines his plans for the bye week and his message to the team. 
news

C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. will give "Play Ball" call at Astros ALCS Game 2

C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. will begin their bye week as featured guests at game 2 of the Houston Astros American League Championship Series on Monday. 
news

C.J. Stroud throws two TDs, shows resiliency in 20-13 win vs. Saints

During Sunday's 20-13 win against the Saints, C.J. Stroud bounced back from his first career INT with a touchdown drive. 
news

Lessons TE Dalton Schultz learned from Jason Witten | Deep Slant

Houston Texans TE Dalton Schultz learned some invaluable lessons from All-Pro Jason Witten, during their time together in Dallas.
news

Prepping for Saints, Aaron Rodgers on C.J. Stroud, solar eclipse in Texas | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans prep for the New Orleans Saints, C.J. Stroud continues to impress NFL players, plus a solar eclipse is headed to Texas this weekend. 
news

Texans marching onto the Saints, Will Ferrell going Old School | Daily Brew

After a close loss at Atlanta, the Houston Texans look to get back on the winning track this week, plus Will Ferrell goes back to USC as a frat-party DJ.
Advertising