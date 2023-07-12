Tank Dell, Wheaties, Point Break | Daily Brew

Buenos días, my friends. Another scorcher awaits outside, so keep it cool with an iced brew.
Tank, Watt, Bo and Point Break all show up on the docket today, so let's get started.
That call above, from Head Coach DeMeco Ryans to University of Houston wide receiver Tank Dell was a cool one. Last autumn, he caught 17 touchdown passes, led all of FBS in receiving yards, and was second in both catches and receiving yards per game. If Dell plays for the Texans the way he did for the Cougars, he'll be a superstar. In May and June, he was impressive to his coaches and teammates alike.
J.J. Watt and his little brother T.J. will be featured on a Wheaties box. That's incredible. Right after we found that out yesterday, Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer asked: "Quick! Name the first person you think of when it comes to Wheaties box covers!" No contest for me: Mary Lou Retton. Vandermeer had Bruce Jenner.
The MLB All Star game was last night in Seattle. I always remember the 1989 edition, when Bo Jackson blasted one to centerfield at the start of the game. So John Harris and I talked about football/baseball crossovers. Bo was an All Star and a Pro Bowler.
ELSEWHERE...