J.J. Watt to be featured on Wheaties cereal box

"I'm just sitting down this morning to have a bowl of cereal, pretty exciting news to announce that Wheaties, iconic brand, breakfast of champions, the box that every athlete wants to be on as a kid, you dream about it growing up," Watt said. "Very excited that I just received the first box and I'm going to have my first bowl this morning."

Watt then proceeds to pour himself a bowl of cereal but pauses to reveal the other surprise. He won't be alone.

"Oh, c'mon, T.J. is on the box," Watt says, with a dramatic sigh. "Three Defensive Player of the Year awards, he's got one and we share the box? It's still awesome but I'm going to have a conversation with somebody over there at Wheaties about this. But anyways, extremely excited to be on the Wheaties box for the first time ever."