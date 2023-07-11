J.J. Watt to be featured on Wheaties cereal box

Jul 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

230711-watt-wheaties

J.J. Watt will be the latest star athlete to grace the cover of the famous orange Wheaties box. The newly-retired, three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year announced the news on his social media channels Tuesday.

"I'm just sitting down this morning to have a bowl of cereal, pretty exciting news to announce that Wheaties, iconic brand, breakfast of champions, the box that every athlete wants to be on as a kid, you dream about it growing up," Watt said. "Very excited that I just received the first box and I'm going to have my first bowl this morning."

Watt then proceeds to pour himself a bowl of cereal but pauses to reveal the other surprise. He won't be alone.

"Oh, c'mon, T.J. is on the box," Watt says, with a dramatic sigh. "Three Defensive Player of the Year awards, he's got one and we share the box? It's still awesome but I'm going to have a conversation with somebody over there at Wheaties about this. But anyways, extremely excited to be on the Wheaties box for the first time ever."

J.J. and his brother T.J. Watt, who plays linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, are the first brothers to be featured on the cover of the Wheaties box available in August.

Related Content

news

Christian Harris hungry for wins in Year 2

LB Christian Harris plans to stay close to home to prepare for his second season with the Houston Texans.

news

J.J. Watt announces next step in career, joining CBS as NFL studio analyst

J.J. Watt breaks the news that he will be joining CBS Sports as an NFL analyst this fall.

news

GMA's United States of Breakfast arrives in Houston, Owen Daniels judges the competition

Houston was the latest stop on ABC's Good Morning America for its "United States of Breakfast/Best Breakfast" competition with former Texans TE Owen Daniels judging.

news

Texans top five questions on offense heading into "The Desert"

John Harris asks the top five questions for the Houston Texans as they prepare to head into their break between minicamp and training camp.

news

Dameon Pierce aiming for "more" in Year 2

Dameon Pierce discusses playing in a new offensive scheme that's "running back friendly."

news

DeMeco Ryans on Texans Legends at OTAs: "They laid the foundation"

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans welcomes former Houston Texans players, the Legends community, to OTA practice on Tuesday.

news

What we learned from Texans OTAs

With OTAs wrapping up this week, the Houston Texans have come a few steps closer to answering key questions this offseason.

news

Training Camp is Next Month | VanderBlog

Marc Vandermeer revisits some of the team's most notable joint practice moments at Texans training camp.

news

QB Coach Jerrod Johnson reflects on prestigious NFL Coach Accelerator program

Houston Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson shares his experience getting into coaching and what he gained from the NFL's Coach Accelerator program last week.

news

Houston Texans wear orange to support Uvalde, gun violence awareness

The Houston Texans wore orange shirts during Wednesday's OTA practice as a show of their continued support of the Uvalde community and in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday.

news

Texans to hold joint practices with Dolphins, Saints

After a four-year hiatus, joint practices are back for the Houston Texans, who will get extra work against the Dolphins and Saints this August.

Advertising