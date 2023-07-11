Don't blink: rookie WR Tank Dell quick on field and off it

Jul 11, 2023 at 03:28 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Don't blink.

When it comes to Tank Dell, those two words are great for defensive backs to remember. But it also describes the way he progressed through May and June with the Texans.

The young receiver was impressive throughout rookie camp, Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and veteran minicamp. A third-rounder out of the University of Houston in April's NFL Draft, Dell never hesitated in picking up the new offense.

"When he's out on the field, he doesn't blink," Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said in late May. "Tank comes from a very different offense at Houston. Very, very productive, efficient, but it's just a different style to what we're really doing here. There's a bit of a learning curve, and I don't think anyone has noticed how big of a leap it is because he's been on it, and he's been working."

All three Texans quarterbacks have their own positive ideas about the 5-8, 165-pound Dell, also. From fellow rookie C.J. Stroud, who's spent quite a bit of time with the young pass-catcher, to third-year pro Davis Mills, who lauded the Dell's explosiveness, to veteran Case Keenum, who’s already putting Dell in high company, the chatter is all positive.

"Tank has done a great job," Stroud said. "Very vocal, wants to be better, wants to know what we like so he can run a route a certain way, wants to get right with the coaches. He's just very, very in tune with what we want, and he wants to just be great."

That pre- and post-Draft connection between Stroud and Dell was well-documented. But Dell's teammates in the receiver room have liked the rookie's professionalism and unique skillset. Noah Brown thinks Dell "plays much bigger than his size", and Robert Woods explained how Dell is doing all the right things to prepare.

"Good technician, good feet, good hands," Woods said. "You see him run his routes really crisp with his feet. Obviously, he has all the physical abilities to be able to play in this league."

In this time between the end of mid-June's minicamp and the start of Texans Training Camp two weeks from Wednesday, Dell's been working out in some creative ways.

He and his teammates hit the practice field at the Houston Methodist Training Center the morning of July 26.

Related Content

news

A Texans-Astros connection, Slurpees and more | Daily Brew

Atascocita stand up! The Texans and Astros now have a very special Atasocita connection after last night's first round of the MLB Draft.

news

"Baller": Texans coaches, teammates sound off on rookie C.J. Stroud

Rookie QB C.J. Stroud put together an impressive May and June, turning heads of both coaches and teammates alike.

news

A few of our favorite things | Daily Brew

This Daily Brew takes a stroll down memory lane by "On the Nose with Shaun Cody", Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brian Cushing and a lot more.

news

Will Anderson, Jr. wasted no time in making big impression

DE Will Anderson, Jr. signed a contract with the Texans on Friday, capping off a pair of months that saw him turn heads around the Texans facilities.

news

Former Texans say DeMeco Ryans is "breath of fresh air" the team needed

Several former Texans offered their insight on what type of future the franchise has now with DeMeco Ryans as the Head Coach.

news

Who would you add? Plus, Happy Texans bday | Daily Brew

The All-32 NFL Draft is re-visited. If you don't know what that means, no sweat. Just read below and then do one with your friends.

news

C.J. Stroud chatter, J.J. Watt's next move...and Bo Jackson | Daily Brew

QB C.J. Stroud, Ring of Honoree J.J. Watt and SuperHero Bo Jackson all check in on the latest Daily Brew.

news

Juneteenth, Father's Day and more | Daily Brew

The Texans are celebrating Juneteenth, celebrated Father's Day over the weekend, and are in the midst of the 6-week break before training camp.

news

Don't get soft, cut some hair, Haywood Jeffires & more | Daily Brew

This Daily Brew has a reminder by DeMeco Ryans before the long break, some more memories of J.J. Watt, and an appreciation of a great Houston wide receiver.

news

DeMeco Ryans' expectations for Texans during 6-week break

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans outlined his expectations for the squad as they embark on their nearly 6-week break between Veteran Minicamp and Training Camp.

news

A signing, some boxing, and Forrest Gump | Daily Brew

News about a Houston Texans signing, the run defense getting bolstered and a Forrest Gump lookalike dominate today's Daily Brew.

Advertising