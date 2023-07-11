Don't blink: rookie WR Tank Dell quick on field and off it

Don't blink.

When it comes to Tank Dell, those two words are great for defensive backs to remember. But it also describes the way he progressed through May and June with the Texans.

The young receiver was impressive throughout rookie camp, Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and veteran minicamp. A third-rounder out of the University of Houston in April's NFL Draft, Dell never hesitated in picking up the new offense.

"When he's out on the field, he doesn't blink," Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said in late May. "Tank comes from a very different offense at Houston. Very, very productive, efficient, but it's just a different style to what we're really doing here. There's a bit of a learning curve, and I don't think anyone has noticed how big of a leap it is because he's been on it, and he's been working."

All three Texans quarterbacks have their own positive ideas about the 5-8, 165-pound Dell, also. From fellow rookie C.J. Stroud, who's spent quite a bit of time with the young pass-catcher, to third-year pro Davis Mills, who lauded the Dell's explosiveness, to veteran Case Keenum, who’s already putting Dell in high company, the chatter is all positive.

"Tank has done a great job," Stroud said. "Very vocal, wants to be better, wants to know what we like so he can run a route a certain way, wants to get right with the coaches. He's just very, very in tune with what we want, and he wants to just be great."

That pre- and post-Draft connection between Stroud and Dell was well-documented. But Dell's teammates in the receiver room have liked the rookie's professionalism and unique skillset. Noah Brown thinks Dell "plays much bigger than his size", and Robert Woods explained how Dell is doing all the right things to prepare.

"Good technician, good feet, good hands," Woods said. "You see him run his routes really crisp with his feet. Obviously, he has all the physical abilities to be able to play in this league."

In this time between the end of mid-June's minicamp and the start of Texans Training Camp two weeks from Wednesday, Dell's been working out in some creative ways.