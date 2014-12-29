Texans 2015 opponents set

They don't know when, but they know who and where.
Now that the 2014 NFL season is complete, the Texans know their opponents for 2015 and where they'll play. At 9-7, they finished second in their division.
Houston will host their three AFC South rivals, as well as a pair of teams from the AFC East and the NFC South. They'll also host the Kansas City Chiefs, who finished second in the AFC West. They'll travel to all three AFC South cities as well, along with two AFC East and NFC South stops, and a trip to Cincinnati to face the AFC North's second place Bengals.
The NFL will release the schedule in the middle of April.
HOME
Indianapolis
Jacksonville
Tennessee
New England
New York Jets
Kansas City
New Orleans
Tampa Bay
AWAY
Indianapolis
Jacksonville
Tennessee
Miami
Buffalo
Cincinnati
Atlanta
Carolina